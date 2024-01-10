DeepStar Six (1989) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The episode of The Black Sheep covering DeepStar Six was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

Sean S. Cunningham will always be primarily remembered for directing the original Friday the 13th, but he has taken the helm of some other movies that are worth checking out, like 1985’s The New Kids and the subject of the latest entry in our Black Sheep video series, DeepStar Six (get it HERE).

Released in 1989 and often compared to its fellow ’89 release Leviathan (which has also gotten the Black Sheep treatment), DeepStar Six was scripted Geoff Miller and Lewis Abernathy – which is interesting because movies like Leviathan and DeepStar Six exist because James Cameron’s The Abyss was coming out the same year, and Abernathy and Cameron are pals. Abernathy even had an acting role in Titanic.

Starring Greg Evigan, Matt McCoy, Miguel Ferrer, Nia Peeples, Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard, Cindy Pickett, Marius Weyers, Elya Baskin, Thom Bray, and Ronn Carroll, DeepStar Six tells the following story: Far below the surface of the unforgiving sea, the daring crew of DeepStar Six are explorers in a forbidding world of impenetrable darkness and unimaginable pressure. They have invaded the icy fathoms into which no human has ever ventured. Their mission is to establish a top secret Navy base on the ocean floor. But something’s down there and the crew of DeepStar Six are about to make a startling discovery – there’s no escape from the terror of the deep.

It has been many years since I watched DeepStar Six and I have been intending to revisit it for a while now. After hearing what Lance had to say about it in the video embedded above, I’m definitely going to be watching it again soon.

What do you think of DeepStar Six? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A couple of the previous episodes of The Black Sheep can be seen at the bottom of this article. To see more, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!