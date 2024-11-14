Devon Sawa reacts to Idle Hands remake announcement

Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife / Frozen Empire actor Finn Wolfhard recently made his feature directorial debut with a horror comedy called Hell of a Summer, which he directed alongside Billy Bryk, who also appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and gave it a 5/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK. Hell of a Summer has secured a U.S. distribution deal with NEON, and will receive a theatrical release sometime in 2025 – and earlier this week, we learned that Wolfhard and Bryk have already lined up their second genre project, as they’re writing a remake of the 1999 horror comedy Idle Hands , which they might end up directing as well. The Ghostbusters franchise’s Jason Reitman is on board to produce the film. But what does original Idle Hands star Devon Sawa think of this announcement? He took to social media to let us know.

Sawa wrote on X, “ I mean if anyone’s gonna do it, better be them two fine lads (Wolfhard and Bryk). Good luck fellas. ” He added, “My 10 year old: “Awesome!! Finn Wolfhard from the coolest show Stranger Things is making a new movie called Idle Hands!!” Me: “I was in Idle Hands!! I’m the original Anton!!” “Sure, dad. Whatever you say. Can I have a snack?” “

Directed by Rodman Flender – who also directed Leprechaun 2 and happens to be the uncle of Dune star Timothée Chalamet – from a screenplay by Terri Hughes and Ron Milbauer, the original Idle Hands has the following synopsis: When slacker teen Anton Tobias has his right hand possessed by a demonic force, he finds that his life gets a lot more interesting. While Anton himself is an amiable guy, his hand proves to be an appendage of death, killing his two best buddies, Pnub and Mick, who return to life as wisecracking zombies. In addition to murdering those closest to him, Anton’s evil hand significantly hinders his chances with lovely neighbor Molly.

Sawa was joined in the cast by Seth Green, Elden Henson, Jessica Alba, Vivica A. Fox, Jack Noseworthy, Steve Van Wormer, Fred Willard, Connie Ray, Katie Wright, Kelly Monaco, Sean Whalen, Nick Sadler, Randy Oglesby, Timothy Stack, Mindy Sterling, Joey Slotnick, Tom DeLonge, and Kyle Gass, with Christopher Hart as The Hand. There’s also a special appearance by the band The Offspring.

Earlier this year, Sawa (who appeared on every season of the Chucky TV series) suggested that there should be a Chucky / Idle Hands crossover. He told Collider, “ I would love to see something like Chucky battle the hand, running wild in a little house, like a hand and Chucky chasing it with a knife. That would be the ultimate battle. ” It doesn’t seem like we’ll ever see that battle, but we do have more Idle Hands action to look forward to know.

Reitman is producing the Idle Hands remake with Jennifer Todd and Suzanne Todd, under their Team Todd banner. Reitman’s Ghostbusters collaborator (and Frozen Empire director) Gil Keenan is also a producer on the project. Maia Eyre is overseeing for Sony.

Would you like to see Devon Sawa show up in the Idle Hands remake? Let us know by leaving a comment below.