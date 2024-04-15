Devon Sawa wants an Idle Hands / Chucky crossover

Devon Sawa has come across the horror crossover we didn’t know we needed: Chucky vs. the possessed hand from Idle Hands!

idle Hands Chucky

If you had to choose which horror movie villain you could outlast, chances are Chucky would be at the top of most peoples’ lists. Come on, he’s like two and a half feet tall, how could you not win? Why not just kick him across the room? Well, this can work every now and then, but Chucky is one diabolical doll and sooner or later he’ll find a way to get you. But imagine this gets swapped: Chucky is the oversized one matching wits and knives with someone – or something – a fraction of his size. That’s just the scenario Devon Sawa pictures, wondering what it would be like if the hand from Idle Hands were to take on the Good Guy.

Speaking with Collider, Devon Sawa – who has appeared in every season of Chucky so far, albeit as different characters – said that the possessed appendage of Anton Tobias from now-beloved horror-comedy Idle Hands – would make a perfect adversary. “I would love to see something like Chucky battle the hand, running wild in a little house, like a hand and Chucky chasing it with a knife. That would be the ultimate battle.” OK, that’s not quite a Freddy vs. Jason-level showdown, but no doubt Chucky would have plenty of cutting one-liners to work in against Anton’s hand…

The Child’s Play franchise has never fully crossed over with another horror franchise in its 36-year history, building its own world across eight movies and its own TV series. Idle Hands, on the other, uh, hand, never even received one sequel, which is no surprise considering it was a commercial failure. Even still, as its cult fanbase has built since 1999, many horror fans would welcome a follow-up. Sawa himself would be game, previously saying, “If there was one film that I want to do a sequel to that would be the one. Just because that set was, between Elden [Henson], and Seth Green, and Vivica Fox, [Jessica] Alba, Jack Noseworthy, and all those people, it was like summer camp and it was so much fun…I would love that to happen but unfortunately the first one didn’t… I think it broke even or something like that, but you never know. You never know.”

What do you think? Could a Chucky / Anton Tobias face-off work? Who would win out?

Source: Collider
