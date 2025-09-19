Dexter: Original Sin showrunner “not happy” with how Paramount cancelled the prequel series

Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but last month, Paramount cancelled the series, electing to move forward with another season of Dexter: Resurrection. While speaking on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, showrunner Clyde Phillips expressed his disappointment with Paramount’s handling of the situation.

“ It was a tough phone call that I got that night. They had already picked up the show, and I’d informed all the writers and informed all the actors, and then they un-picked it up, ” Phillips said. “ It wasn’t handled well, and I’m not happy about it. “

Phillips confirmed they had a “ couple of years ” worth of story plotted out for Original Sin. He teased that future seasons would have introduced younger versions of Doakes and Captain Matthews. He would also explore the relationship between Dexter and Brian, Dexter’s biological brother, who appeared in the original series’ first season. Phillips added that he wanted to “ flesh that out until the seasons kind of merged into the original show, and then we would end it. “

Another prequel series focused on the Trinity Killer is also in development, and even has John Lithgow set to return to provide the inner voice of his younger self. However, Phillips doesn’t think it will go forward. “ Trinity is on the back burner, and I don’t think they’re going to go for it, ” he said. “ If they cancelled Original Sin, which is a built-in hit, how are they going to pick up Trinity? If they do, I’d be delighted, but I don’t see them doing it. “

I can see why Paramount wants to focus on Michael C. Hall’s Dexter. It’s the smart choice. He’s the face of the series; he’s why people watch, but it does feel like they did Original Sin dirty. The show’s first (and now only) season may not be ranked among Dexter‘s best, but I will admit that it grew on me as it progressed, and I was looking forward to seeing what future seasons would bring.