Dexter: Original Sin first look images feature Dexter, Debra, and Harry

A little over a year ago, Showtime announced that they were ordering a series – then known as Dexter: Origins, now known as Dexter: Original Sin – that would serve as a prequel series to their popular show Dexter, which finished its eight season initial run back in 2013, then recently came back for a new season (called Dexter: New Blood) that appeared to wrap things up for good… We’ve been hearing Dexter: Original Sin casting announcements here and there in recent weeks, and now Deadline has unveiled a batch of images that give us our first look at a few of the cast members in action! Featured in these images are Patrick Gibson of Shadow and Bone as the young Dexter Morgan, Christian Slater of Mr. Robot as Dexter’s dad, Harry Morgan, and Molly Brown of Senior Year as Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan, and they can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter in 1991 Miami, as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry. As his only confidant, he teaches Dexter a Code that’s designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Played by Michael C. Hall in the nine seasons of Dexter, the title character is “ a serial killer with a code which directs his compulsions to kill only the guilty. As a blood spatter analyst for the Miami police, he has access to crime scenes, picking up clues and checking DNA to confirm a target’s guilt before he kills them. “

Dexter: Original Sin will be available from Paramount+ with Showtime. The first season of the show is expected to consist of 10 episodes. Production is currently underway in Miami.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the cast includes Christina Milian of Falling Inn Love (as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective), James Martinez of Love, Victor (as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart), Alex Shimizu of The Blacklist (as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan), Reno Wilson of Mike & Molly (as Bobby Watt, the longtime partner and confidant of Dexter’s adoptive father, Harry), Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy (Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Harry Morgan), Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan’s new boss), Joe Pantoliano of The Matrix (as Mad Dog), Brittany Allen of The Boys (as Dexter’s biological mother, Laura Moser), Randy Gonzalez of Bloodline (as Santos Jimenez), Aaron Jennings of Pure Genius (as Clark Sanders), Raquel Justice of One Day at a Time (as Sofia), Jasper Lewis of V/H/S (as Dexter’s adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan), Carlo Mendez of The Bay (as Hector Estrada), Isaac Gonzalez Rossi of That’s Amor (as Gio), and Roberto Sanchez of Palm Royale (as Tony Ferrer).

Clyde Phillips, who served as showrunner on the first four seasons of Dexter and returned to the job for Dexter: New Blood, serves as showrunner on this new show as well. Phillips is also executive producing alongside Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Michael C. Hall. Robert Lloyd Lewis is producing with Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael Lehmann, who directed Slater in the cult classic film Heathers, will serve as directing executive producer. The show is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif for Showtime Studios, with production supervised by Tara Power. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

Last we heard, Dexter: New Blood is also expected to continue on Showtime, now shifting the focus to Dexter’s son Harrison. Phillips is overseeing the expansion of the Dexter franchise, with other possibilities in the line-up including “spinoffs that trace the back stories of some of the show’s most iconic characters. This includes John Lithgow’s memorable Trinity Killer.”

L-R Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez/Paramount+ with Showtime

L-R Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer in Dexter: Original Sin, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez/Paramount+ with Showtime