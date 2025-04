Dexter: Resurrection adds Marc Menchaca and Reese Antoinette as guest stars

For eight seasons and 96 episodes, from 2006 to 2013, the series Dexter ran on Showtime, telling the story of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who is also a vigilante serial killer. Clyde Phillips was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons, and in 2021 he and Showtime brought us the revival series Dexter: New Blood… which, for a time, also seemed to be the end of it all. But that’s not the case. Showtime has tasked Phillips with continue to build up the Dexter franchise, with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin premiering back in December and a New Blood follow-up called Dexter: Resurrection heading for a June premiere. Filming on Dexter: Resurrection is currently underway – and Deadline has revealed that Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) have guest starring roles in this batch of episodes.

Menchaca will be playing a character called Red, and that’s all we know about him. Antoinette is set to play Joy, the headstrong daughter of a character named Blessing.

Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter Morgan in the original series and Dexter: New Blood, and also provided the in-character narration for Dexter: Original Sin, is back in the lead for Dexter: Resurrection. Hall is joined in the cast by fellow series regulars David Zayas, Jack Alcott and James Remar, with Zayas back in the role of Angel Batista (who worked with Dexter at the Miami Metro Police Department back in the day), Alcott reprising his Dexter: New Blood role of Dexter’s son Harrison, and Remar returning as Dexter’s adoptive father Harry Morgan.

We’ve previously heard that Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) is also in the cast, playing Charley, “the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.” Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) is playing Leon Prater himself, “a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.” Deadline notes that they’ve heard Leon Prater is the “big bad” of the season – which would suggest that he’s a serial killer. Also playing killers are Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), playing the recurring role of Mia Lapierre, a “renowned sommelier whose alter ego is the ‘Lady Vengeance’ serial killer“; Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as a Midwestern guy named Al; and Neil Patrick Harris of How I Met Your Mother and Doogie Howser, M.D. as a character named Lowell. David Magidoff, who played Teddy Reed from the Iron Lake Police Department in Dexter: New Blood, will be playing the character again in this show.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU ), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) are in the cast, too. Deadline reported that Mwine is set to play Blessing Kamara, “a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and a man devoted to his family and community.” Saraf is Detective Claudette Wallace, “a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus.” Fumusa will play Detective Melvin Oliva, “Claudette Wallace’s partner at NYPD who is the only one that understands his quirky partner.” And Suárez has been cast as Elsa Rivera, “Harrison Morgan’s vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.” David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) is playing a character named Gareth, and Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos) is playing a greedy slumlord named Vinny.

Jimmy Smits and John Lithgow, who played Miguel Prado in Dexter season 3 and Arthur Mitchell (a.k.a. the Trinity Killer) in Dexter season 4, respectively, will both be appearing in the new episodes. Despite the fact that their characters were killed off long ago.

A Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios production, Dexter: Resurrection is being executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Marcos Siega is the producing director. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Siega is directing six episodes, while Monica Raymund will be directing four episodes.

