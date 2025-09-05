Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg are turning Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! faux trailer into a real movie

After creating the Thanksgiving faux trailer for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse back in 2007, Eli Roth wanted to make an entire feature out of faux trailers, a project he called Trailer Trash. Trailers he teased for that included Nascar Dog, Bear Witness, and Farmageddon, plus collaborations with Edgar Wright, Robert Rodriguez, Peter Berg, Howard Stern, and Greg Nicotero, among others. Sadly, Trailer Trash never happened – but we did get a Thanksgiving movie eventually, and now it looks like Roth has found a roundabout way to make his Trailer Trash dreams come true, as he created two faux trailers that played in theatres with the recently released bonkers splatterfest Jimmy and Stiggs. One was called The Piano Killer, and the other was the haunted house preview Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! , featuring voiceover and music by Snoop Dogg. Now, it has been announced that, just like Thanksgiving, Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! is going to get the full feature treatment. Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth will be producing the film for Media Capital Technologies and Horror Section horror pic, with Roth also directing and Snoop writing and producing the film’s original soundtrack.

Roth told Deadline, “ There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen – something full on insane and over the top. When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you. ” The Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! trailer was a reunion for Roth and Snoop, as they previously worked together on the 2012 “La La La” music video, which Roth directed. Roth had this to say: “ I love Snoop so much, and when I made this trailer I heard his voice over and over in my head. Something was in the air because he called me the day after I shot it, and I told him about it and right away he got it and sent me the voice over and then the theme song. I kept singing it over and over. I had to add a singalong for the audience to do the same. “

Snoop Dogg and Roth are producing Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! alongside Media Capital Technologies’ Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. Executive producers include Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams for The Horror Section, as well as Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon, and Lorenzo Antonucci for MCT. Woodrow and Singh said, “ We are proud to be collaborating with two trailblazing creatives – Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg – to bring Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! to life. Eli’s visionary approach to horror, combined with Snoop’s unparalleled creative energy, promises a film that will push boundaries and captivate audiences. At MCT, we’re committed to fueling bold, innovative projects like this one, and we can’t wait to share what comes of this innovative collaboration. “

Earlier this year, Roth launched a company called The Horror Section with plans to produce all things horror, including movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, and more. The Horror Section picked up the distribution rights to writer/director Joe Begos’s Jimmy and Stiggs and teamed with Iconic Events to give the film a wide theatrical release last month. Today, Roth is wrapping production on another The Horror Section project, Ice Cream Man.

Are you glad to hear that Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! is going to become a feature film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.