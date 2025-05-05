Movie Trailers

Scott Adkins protects a kingpin’s daughter from a rogue assassin in the trailer for Diablo

Posted 26 minutes ago
We love us some Scott Adkins here at JoBlo! And the unofficial successor to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s spinning kicks returns with a new action thriller from Lionsgate. Adkins reunites with Marko Zaror as the two have faced off as rivals in Undisputed III: Redemption and both appeared with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4. Adkins and Zaror star in Diablo alongside Alanna De La Rossa, whose credits include Sound of Freedom. Diablo is helmed by Ernesto Dìaz Espinoza and he directs from a script written by Mat Sansom. Adkins is also on board as a producer of the film. Lionsgate has now released the trailer, which you can check out above.

The official synopsis of Diablo reads,
“After his release from prison, one man makes it his mission to right a terrible wrong by revealing a secret that could end his life. Scott Adkins stars as Kris Chaney, a warrior who seizes the daughter of a Colombian gangster to fulfill a noble promise to the young girl’s mother. When her father enlists both the criminal underworld and the terrifying psychotic killer El Corvo (Marko Zaror) to exact his revenge, Kris will need to draw upon everything he has ever learned — in and out of lockup — to stay alive and keep his word.”

Adkins can be seen in the upcoming RIP, which is Joe Carnahan’s (Narc) new crime thriller for Netflix. The film is set to star Matt Damon (Oppenheimer) and Ben Affleck (The Accountant 2) and follows a “team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray when they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything for the team is called into question — including who they can rely on.“ In the movie, Adkins is set to play Affleck’s brother, which is a long-time coming since their resemblance has been referenced in The Brothers Grimsby when Adkins’ character was called a “Ukrainian Ben Affleck” and in Accident Man 2, when similar running jokes were made. The rest of the cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), and Kyle Chandler (Lanterns). In addition to directing RIP, Carnahan also wrote the script.

Source: Lionsgate
