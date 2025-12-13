The legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke celebrates his 100th birthday

Not too many people could say they’re feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious on their 100th birthday. Still, the legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke is out here making it look easy with his broad smile, warm demeanor, and humble approach to life. With Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony, a Lifetime Achievement Honor, and more under his belt, Van Dyke’s life is one well-lived, and many wonder what the actor’s secret to longevity could be.

While speaking with Chris Connelly of ABC News at his Malibu, California home, Van Dyke said, “You know I played old men a lot. And I always played ’em as angry, and cantankerous,” he said, adding with a laugh, “It’s not really that way.” Continuing with a hearty laugh, Van Dkye said, “I don’t know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”

Unafraid to talk about his approach to turning a century-old, Van Dyke makes the wonders of his age sound like a hop and skip down Easy Street, saying, “I’m so lucky. I don’t have any ache or pain.” According to Van Dyke, the trick to a long and happy life is visiting the gym three days a week. He also admits that having someone who’s health-conscious in your corner can work wonders. Van Dyke attributes a portion of his good fortune to his wife, whom he affectionately describes as “a health nut.”

“I think that saved me from the pain. That’s good advice for anybody,” Van Dyke said.

Dick Van Dyke’s storied career includes iconic roles in 1964’s Mary Poppins, 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the TV series Diagnosis Murder, and, of course, The Dick Van Dyke Show. He played Cecil opposite Ben Stiller in the Shawn Levy-directed family comedy Night at the Museum, then reprised the role in the 2014 sequel Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Astonishingly, he’s set to play James Archer in the upcoming comedy Capture the Flag, which tells the story of a group of elderly Vets who engage in a spirited game of ‘capture the flag’ for the privilege of raising Old Glory every morning in their community.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.