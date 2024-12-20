Amazon is set to have a reimagining of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with Matthew Warchus at the helm

Dick Van Dyke is leaving people in awe by appearing in Coldplay’s new video, “All My Love,” in which the 98 year old shows that he’s still got a spring in his step by dancing in the music video. The song is interspersed with interview snippets, with the actor offering the words of wisdom that we have come to love from Dick Van Dyke. In one scene, he states, “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling – totally against anything intellectual – that I’m going to be alright.” One of Dyke’s most beloved family films, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, is now set to have a reimagining over at Prime Video. Deadline reports that the new incarnation has now tapped Matthew Warchus to direct. Warchus is known for projects such as Matilda: The Musical. The new reimagining will come from Amazon MGM and EON Productions, and Small Things Like These scribe, Enda Walsh, will be penning the script. This new Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is still in early development, but it will be one of the additional projects that Amazon and EON will work together on outside of James Bond.

Per Deadline, “Originally conceived by Bond author Ian Fleming as a bedtime story for his son Casper, his 1964 novel Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was previously adapted into a 1967 film directed by Ken Hughes off a script by Roald Dahl, Hughes and Richard Maibaum. The story is a whimsical family adventure following inventor Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), his two children and Truly Scrumptious (Sally Anne Howes) — daughter of candy factory owner Lord Scrumptious (James Robertson Justice)— as they restore an old car, which turns out to have magical abilities, including flight and water navigation. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey to the fictional country of Vulgaria to rescue kidnapped children from the tyrannical Baron and Baroness Bomburst (Gert Fröbe, Anna Quayle).”