Dick Van Dyke shares life advice at age 98

It’s always said that you should use your time with the elderly wisely: ask questions, listen to their stories, get advice. Fortunately, one of the great entertainers ever, Dick Van Dyke, is just giving it away for free! Van Dyke recently won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series for his special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, tying for the oldest winner ever. But he’s still sharp, proving as such over the weekend.

When asked if he had any advice for those aspiring to have a career as long as his, Dick Van Dyke said, “You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions…but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself, and it’s very important to believe that you can do it.” Van Dyke entered the world of television in the mid-’50s before landing him his namesake sitcom in 1961, the very show that won him his first three Emmys. (He would nab another for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for Van Dyke and Company before winning two Daytime Emmys, one of which came just this year for a guest spot on Days of Our Lives. And yes, for that, he became the oldest man to win that award as well.)

Dick Van Dyke no doubt has one of the most admirable careers you can imagine (that Mary Poppins accent aside). As for what he wants to be remembered for, he chose laughter. “I hope for making people laugh for 75 years. I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing.” He added, “I’m looking for work if anybody has,” a perfectly timed joke that proves he is still making us laugh.

As Dick Van Dyke nears 99 later this year, it’s hard to fathom being that consistent for so long. Whether you caught The Dick Van Dyke show on reruns Nick at Nite like I did or first saw him in Mary Poppins or were forced to watch Diagnosis Murder with your grandparents, everybody is familiar with Van Dyke.

