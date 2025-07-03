Andy Samberg’s Digman! Season 2 premiere swings to a later date in July after South Park shuffle at Comedy Central

If you’re craving more adventures with Andy Samberg‘s Rip Digman, you’ll need to wait a little longer for the antics to begin. The release date shift for Digman! Season 2 comes after Comedy Central pushed the Season 27 premiere date of South Park from July 9 to July 23. The sophomore season of Digman! will do the same, with the animated series created by Samberg and Neil Campbell debuting on Wednesday, July 23 at 10:30 p.m.

Digman! takes place in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet. Andy Samberg voices Rip Digman, the protagonist with an explorer’s spirit, Nathan Drake’s dashing good looks, and Frank Drebin’s knack for stumbling into disaster. Samberg wrote and produced Season 1, and a cast of familiar voices return for Digman! Season 2!

Digman! Season 2 stars Andy Samberg as Rip Digman, Mitra Jouhari as Saltine, Tim Robinson as Swooper, Dale Soules as Agatha, Guz Khan as Zane, Melissa Fumero as Bella, and Tim Meadows as Quail Eegan.

In addition to moving the Digman! Season 2 premiere date, Comedy Central released key art (below) for the new episodes alongside a trailer. In the trailer, we find Rip and his compatriots exploring the ocean depths, navigating the top of a moving train, avoiding gunfire with fancy dance moves, playing cards with evil villains, and more!

The new season’s guest voice cast includes Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad 2), Beth Grant (Donnie Darko), Dennis Haysbert (The Unit), Mike Hanford (writer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Mark Hamill (The Life of Chuck), Rachel Kaly (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Nathan Lane (Mid-Century Modern), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey), Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows), Claudia O’Doherty (Killing It), Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You), Amy Sedaris(Strangers with Candy), Rekha Shankar (Best Friends Forever), Jorma Taccone (director, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Carl Tart (writer, Saturday Night Live), Whitmer Thomas (Friendship), Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts), John Waters (Serial Mom), Kate Winslet (Lee), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Are you excited about Digman! Season 2, which will premiere on Comedy Central on July 23? Let us know in the comments section below.