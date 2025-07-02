South Park season premiere is pushed back to July 23 as the show’s streaming deals get sorted out

South Park‘s season 27 premiere was originally scheduled to broadcast on Comedy Central on July 9, but Deadline is now reporting that the date has been pushed back to July 23. This rescheduling is a response to the show’s $500 million exclusive streaming licensing contract recently coming to a close with HBO Max a week ago and a new exclusive or non-exclusive streaming contract has not yet been put into place. However, Comedy Central is still promoting the new season of the popular animated satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone. They have recently released a poster, which is a class picture showcasing the main characters, plus the return of Jesus.

Comedy Central today announced that South Park’s 27th season premiere has moved to Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00pm ET/PT.

The hit animated franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short "The Spirit of Christmas," and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Deadline reports that South Park is likely to strike a deal that involves multiple non-exclusive streaming contracts for other services. The show is housed on the platform of Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount, with special longer episodes made exclusively for Paramount+. However, previous episodes of the show are also available on HBO Max. Series creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are partnered with Paramount Global with their studio, South Park Digital Studios and have stated that they want the show on Paramount+.

South Park‘s streaming rights are reportedly being shopped around to other companies for more non-exclusive streaming. However, there is an extension deal with Warner Bros. Discovery where the existing 26 seasons are still available on HBO Max while negotiations for future rights are being settled.

