Disclosure Day: The top secret Steven Spielberg UFO film has just released a teaser

Steven Spielberg has brought us a couple of the most iconic alien films with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial. Now the blockbuster maestro has returned to the sci-fi world with a new UFO movie that remained shrouded in secret…until now. The movie is revealed to have the title Disclosure Day and hints at a day when the secrets of alien life will be revealed to the world. David Koepp scripted the film based on a story by Spielberg.

Universal has now unveiled the trailer for Disclosure Day.

The official press release reads:

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

At 93 years old, it would be understandable if John Williams elected to step away, but he is set to compose the score for the project. This will mark his 30th collaboration with Spielberg, with the first being The Sugarland Express, all the way back in 1974.

Williams previously hinted that he was considering retiring after he completed his scores for The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but he later changed his mind. “I’ll stick around for awhile,” Williams said. “I can’t retire from music. A day without music is a mistake.” He added that his decades-long collaboration with Spielberg was as good a reason as any not to retire. “One thing Steven isn’t is a man you can say no to,” he said.

Emily Blunt in DISCLOSURE DAY, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Josh O’Connor in DISCLOSURE DAY, directed by Steven Spielberg.

