Dog Man is estimated to stay on top this weekend, while Love Hurts and Heart Eyes aren’t tracking as well

Last weekend, Dog Man easily topped the box office, with the Captain Underpants spin-off outperforming all expectations – including our own. The Universal/Dreamworks animated film made a solid $36 million in the beginning of February, paving the way for a long run at the box office, with not too much in the way of competition for family audiences coming out until Captain America: Brave New World, which comes out on the President’s Day holiday weekend.

Variety reports that Dog Man is estimated to win the weekend again with a prediction of $19 million to $22 million. Although it will see a bit of competition this time around, the new releases are not looking to be much of a match. One of the releases is the Ke Huy Quan action comedy Love Hurts. The film sees Quan leading a movie for the first time and Quan brings the martial arts action again courtesy of David Leitch’s 87North. “Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy,” reads the Love Hurts synopsis. “Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.”

The other new release is the horror film, Heart Eyes, whose description reads, “When the Heart Eyes Killer strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.” Both Love Hurts and Heart Eyes (two movies somewhat capitalizing on the Valentine’s Day holiday) are not tracking as well as Dog Man as they both are estimated to start off in the single digits with just $7 million to $8 million.

Both new movies also compete with Super Bowl Sunday as the big championship event usually takes the weekend as the most-watched television event of the year and often doesn’t encourage as much movie-going from the public.