Dog Man Review: We Had Fun With This Kid Flick

PLOT: A dog-human hydrid cop tries to save his city from a villainous orange cat.

REVIEW: As a longtime fan of Dav Pilkey’s set of Dog Man graphic novels, and both the Captain Underpants movie and Netflix series, my expectations were a little higher than most people in my age bracket. Ever since I first cracked open the first set of graphic novels to read with my son, we’ve both been hooked on the quirky humor and heartwarming stories. Now, all these years later, seeing these beloved characters come to life on the big screen is a treat for fans old and new.

Written and directed by Peter Hastings, who also provides the voice, or rather “bark,” for Dog Man, the film features a stellar voice cast that brings an infectious energy to every scene. Pete Davidson shines as the hilariously over-the-top villain Petey the Cat, while Lil Rel Howery unsurprisingly delivers an equally hilarious standout performance as the Chief. Isla Fisher brings charm to the role of Sarah Hatoff, and Ricky Gervais also lends his distinctive voice to the diabolical Flippy the Fish. The actors perfectly capture the larger-than-life personalities of Dog Man’s colorful characters, adding an extra punch to the film’s fast-paced humor while still hitting the emotional beats when it counts. Their performances breathe life into the story, making the world of Dog Man feel familiar and fresh.

The movie moves at a breakneck pace, packed with sight gags and jokes that come a mile a minute, which is no surprise as Hastings was a former writer for Animaniacs. But instead of feeling overwhelming, the film strikes a perfect balance, delivering rapid-fire humor without losing the audience in chaos. Fans of classic action flicks will appreciate the clever nods to RoboCop, Aliens, and Die Hard, woven seamlessly into the story, making it fun for parents and older viewers, while the younger crowd will be laughing at the slapstick antics and zany characters.

However, my only true criticism is actually what I praised about it. Some may feel put off by how fast this movie is, especially with its opening. The film blasts viewers right into the hyper action, which may be jarring for those expecting a more gradual introduction rather than feeling like you mainlined Red Bull. While I personally enjoyed the relentless energy, I can see how it might be overwhelming for some audiences.

What truly sets Dog Man apart, though, is its unexpected emotional depth. While the humor is front and center, the film never forgets the heart that has made the books such a hit. Even moviegoers unfamiliar with Dog Man or its parent series, Captain Underpants, will find themselves drawn into a story that’s as touching as it is hilarious. This balance of comedy and sincerity elevates Dog Man beyond a simple kids’ movie.

Dog Man is an absolutely wild, entertaining ride that stays true to its roots while offering something fresh for audiences of all ages. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the series, this movie is sure to leave you smiling—and maybe even a little moved.