Kevin Smith’s Dogma is getting a theatrical re-release for its 25th anniversary

A few months ago, writer/director Kevin Smith confirmed that his 1999 film Dogma , which he had said was being “held hostage” by the infamous Harvey Weinstein for years, has been “bought away” from that guy by a company that was interested in having Smith take it on tour in theatres around the country. Now, we know which company has purchased Dogma – it’s Iconic Events – and they have announced that they’re giving the film a theatrical re-release to celebrate its 25th anniversary! (Or 26th.) And yes, they’re also having Kevin Smith tour with it. A trailer, which you can watch in the embed above, has dropped online to let us know that the re-release is officially scheduled for June 5th – but Smith will be touring the film ahead of that date!

Variety informs us that Smith will kick off the tour with a screening of Dogma at “the Grove in Los Angeles on April 20, which, in addition to being 4/20, is also Easter Sunday.”

Smith provided the following statement: “ Bless me, Father — for I have cinema! God bless Iconic Events for granting my fourth (and perhaps best) film a religious re-release! Praise the Lord and pass the popcorn for the second coming of Dogma! Blessed are they who come in the name of the tour. See you in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, and Orlando, before wrapping up at my movie theater, Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. But if you miss the tour, thank Heavens you can see the flick at a near you on June 5th! ” The Smodcastle screening is scheduled for May 14th.

Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, added: “ Dogma holds a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled that fans will once again get to see it the way it was meant to be experienced — on the big screen. ” Tickets and information will be available on IconicReleasing.com.

Dogma has the following synopsis: Two banished angels find a loophole that would get them back into Heaven. The only snag? They’ll be destroying existence in the process. In an effort to stop them, the overworked Voice of God taps cynical mortal Bethany to save the world by preventing the angels from reaching their unholy destination: New Jersey! Throw in two unlikely prophets named Jay and Silent Bob, the quick-witted yet little-known thirteenth apostle and a sexy, former muse with a case of writer’s block and you’ve got an hysterical and thrilling race against time packed with an all-star cast. The film stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Kevin Smith, George Carlin, Bud Cort, Alanis Morissette, Janeane Garofalo, Betty Aberlin, Barret Hackney, Jared Pfennigwerth, and Kitao Sakurai.

Will you be catching Dogma on the big screen during its theatrical re-release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.