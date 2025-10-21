Details for the Dogma 4K Steelbook release have been bestowed upon us

Kevin Smith has worked closely with a “popular physical media distributor” to get a 4K Steelbook version of Dogma ready for a December release. He says the 4K restoration of the comedy looks fantastic, and they didn’t change anything about the original presentation. The Lord works in mysterious ways, because the 4K Steelbook will finally get its street date release on December 9. And pre-orders will be available on Lionsgate Limited official site on November 11. The Digital Bits has passed along some details of the abundant extras.

Dogma has the following synopsis: “Two banished angels find a loophole that would get them back into Heaven. The only snag? They’ll be destroying existence in the process. In an effort to stop them, the overworked Voice of God taps cynical mortal Bethany to save the world by preventing the angels from reaching their unholy destination: New Jersey! Throw in two unlikely prophets named Jay and Silent Bob, the quick-witted yet little-known thirteenth apostle and a sexy, former muse with a case of writer’s block and you’ve got an hysterical and thrilling race against time packed with an all-star cast.” The film stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Kevin Smith, George Carlin, Bud Cort, Alanis Morissette, Janeane Garofalo, Betty Aberlin, Barret Hackney, Jared Pfennigwerth, and Kitao Sakurai.



The 4K disc will be a 100GB disc that includes HDR10 high dynamic range and English Dolby Atmos audio. The film will be presented in the 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Subtitles on the 4K will include English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Newly-produced extras on the 4K disc will include:

Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith (3 mins)

(3 mins) the Revelations: Making Dogma documentary (80 mins)

(80 mins) Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman (3 mins)

(3 mins) Dogma Q&A (26 mins)

(26 mins) More Sermons from the Mount (20 mins)

(20 mins) Original Theatrical Trailer

25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailer

Plus the disc will include the following legacy content:

Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier and Vincent Pereira

Technical Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier and Vincent Pereira

These are reportedly the same commentaries that appeared on the 2008 Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray (a BD50, Region A) will offer English Dolby Atmos audio, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles, and the following legacy extras (most of them in SD):

Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith (3 mins) – NEW

(3 mins) – NEW 25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailer – NEW

– NEW Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier and Vincent Pereira with optional video hijinks

Technical Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier and Vincent Pereira

Deleted Scenes with Intros (97 mins)

(97 mins) Outtakes (13 mins)

(13 mins) Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash Commercial (2 mins)

(2 mins) Judge Not: In Defense of Dogma (2001 Documentary) (37 mins)

(37 mins) Original Theatrical Trailer (2:34)

(2:34) Storyboards (3 sequences)

(3 sequences) Original PSP Introduction with Kevin Smith (4 mins)

(4 mins) ShoWest Sizzle (:48)

(:48) Easter Egg – How Jay Thinks Kevin Directs (1:59)

(1:59) Easter Egg – How Kevin Directs (2:15)

(2:15) My Opinion by Mrs. Harriet Wise (4:14)

(4:14) UK Teaser Trailer (:20)

(:20) TV Spot – US (:30)

(:30) TV Spots – UK (:23) (2 spots)

The documentary is said to be over 90 minutes in length. You can check out the listing on the Lionsgate Limited site.