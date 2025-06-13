Horror Movie News

Don’t Log Off trailer: Ariel Winter horror film is coming to theatres and VOD next month

Ariel Winter stars in the horror film Don't Log Off, which was shot in 2020 and reaches theatres next month. Check out the trailer here

Coming our way from Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label Dread is Don’t Log Off, which is set to reach theatres on July 11th, with a VOD release following on July 15th. With those dates right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by brothers Brandon and Garrett Baer, Don’t Log Off was filmed in the midst of the pandemic lockdowns back in 2020. Starring Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Brielle Barbusca (Scandal), Luke Benward (Criminal Minds), Sterling Beaumon (Law & Order: True Crime), Jack Griffo (The Thundermans Return), Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars), Ashley Argota (The Fosters), and Khylin Rhambo (47 Meters Down: Uncaged), it tells the following story: When Sam vanishes mid-video call, her friends race to uncover what happened. As they dig online, they vanish one by one. A sinister force is at play – can they solve the mystery before they’re next?

Brandon and Garrett Baer had this to say about their horror film: “Don’t Log Off is about a group of friends trying to protect one another, while the world drastically changed around them in March of 2020. We felt the most honest way to tell that story was by mixing screenlife and traditional filmmaking elements in order to push the boundaries of this suspense thriller. We intend our film to exist as a time capsule — a testament to this insane technologically-dependent period of all of our lives. While others have relied on ghosts or supernatural elements, we felt the real world was scary enough.

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald added, “Dread is beyond thrilled to be bringing Don’t Log Off to North American audiences. With Ariel Winter as part of a talented cast and a gripping, timely concept, this film delivers the kind of edge-of-your-seat tension that made Host a breakout success. Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer have crafted a sharp, suspenseful, and inventive thriller that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Their vision, combined with a stellar ensemble, makes this a must-watch for genre fans.

What did you think of the Don’t Log Off trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Don't Log Off

Source: Arrow in the Head
