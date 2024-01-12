Dwight Little is interested in working on Halloween TV series and has pitched a sequel to Halloween 4

Halloween Ends may have killed iconic slasher Michael Myers off on the big screen, but there’s really no stopping a successful horror franchise. Last October, Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films secured a deal with Miramax Television to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series… and one person who would be interested in working on the show is Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers director Dwight H. Little, who has racked up a lot of TV experience since his days of working on Halloween 4. There’s also another Halloween project Little would like to work on and has even pitched: a direct sequel to Halloween 4 that would see the return of Danielle Harris and Ellie Cornell as Jamie and her foster sister Rachel!

The subject of Halloween came up while Little was speaking with our friends at Bloody Disgusting to promote his memoir Still Rolling: Inside the Hollywood Dream Factory (copies can be purchased at THIS LINK) and his recent horror film Natty Knocks (watch it HERE, buy it HERE). When asked if he’d be interested in working on the Halloween TV series, Little said, “ Oh, definitely. I know Malek [Akkad] is guiding that. But it’s really Universal’s play. I mean, I think they’re really… I would love to do it with (Halloween 4 writer) Alan McElroy. Of course, we have to be invited, and I’m sure they have people that they’re interested in, so we’ll see how it plays out. But sure I would jump into that in a minute if we could figure out how to make that work. “

Over the years, Little has directed episodes of Freddy’s Nightmares, Millennium, The X-Files, The Practice, 24, Prison Break, Castle, Nikita, Arrow, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Sleepy Hollow, Bones, Scorpion, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, among other shows.

Asked if he would make a direct sequel to Halloween 4 if given the opportunity, Little said, “ Not only would I do it, I’ve actually pitched it. You keep [Rachel] alive and follow through with Jamie and Rachel. Ellie Cornell is alive and well, and living on the east coast. And I just worked with Danielle Harris, and she’s a doll. I think that’s a great movie. I think they should call it ‘Halloween 4: Part Two.’ Just be upfront about it and say what it is because that’s what it would be. In my own opinion, more than a TV show, I think that would get a lot of attention. “

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers is my favorite Halloween sequel, and I haven’t enjoyed many of the Halloween movies we’ve gotten since then. My immediate thought after seeing Halloween Ends was that the best way to get me interested in seeing more would be to bring Danielle Harris back as Jamie for a sequel that would ignore the events of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and just pick up decades after part 5. I don’t have a lot of hope that Little could get the greenlight for his Halloween 4 follow-up, but if it were to happen I would be very excited to see it.

The Halloween TV series seems to be a sure thing, though, and it would be great if they’d bring Little in to direct some episodes.

Would you like to see Dwight Little get the chance to work on the Halloween TV series or make a sequel to Halloween 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.