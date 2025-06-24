Early reactions hit social media for Marvel Studios’ Ironheart

The adventures of Riri Williams continue after the events of Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, Williams is trying to find her own path to becoming a protector of the people. She encounters pushback from her loved ones for dedicating her intelligence to building Iron Man armor. As well as encountering a new threat in the form of Anthony Ramos’ new character. Ironheart premieres tonight on Disney+ and the early reactions to the Marvel Studios series is now hitting social media.

Just before we’re able to post our review, our own Alex Maidy teases his reaction, saying, “@MarvelStudios#Ironheart has so much going for it including the introduction of a long-awaited character, but feels like only half of a story. Solid cast and a refreshing Chicago setting help make this a fun show.”

Demet, the Editor-in-Chief for Nexus Point News, enjoyed the new show, saying, “‘IRONHEART’ is a welcome addition to the MCU. The series has its own unique style, and the way it introduces more magical side of the Marvel is intriguing. It leaves you wanting more. It sure is the best Marvel series since ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG.’”

Ricardo C, owner of Imperius News, felt the show really knocked it out of the park, as he posted, “I had the opportunity and to watch #Ironheart and it was amazing! The show was produced incredibly well, loved the cast, and the writing was solid & keeps raising the stakes each episode. It was a long time coming but it was worth the wait because they knocked it out the park.”

Lyvie Scott would also bring up magic in the show and admitted that it took a bit to find its footing, “i was utterly charmed by #ironheart, even if it takes a minute to find its footing. the show gives riri a much-needed remix, and it really sings when leaning into weird science and even weirder magic. it’s abt to change the mcu in a way we’ve all been waiting for”

Maggie Lovitt, who refers to herself as a “Marvel cynic,” had some positive things to say about the series: “The first three episodes of #Ironheart are out tomorrow, and your resident Marvel cynic is here to say: it’s quite good! It’s a shame the series has been in flux, because Disney+ has something great on their hands. Dominique Thorne is pure dynamite. Alden Ehrenreich is brilliantly cast.”

Adam Patla praises the cast, but felt the show suffered from not having enough time to explore the themes the show has brought up, saying, “#Ironheart suffers from too few episodes to dynamically explore the interesting ideas of access and privilege being discussed. However, Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich lead this show toward a satisfying conclusion that left me excited for Marvel’s next steps.”

Darren Mooney felt the show was mediocre and formulaic, but not bad: “At its core, #Ironheart is a show about how sometimes if you want to make one of the year’s best films, you also have to executive produce a legacyquel to “Iron Man” as a mediocre formulaic streaming superhero show. (It’s not bad. It’s not great, but it’s not bad.)”