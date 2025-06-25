Eden teaser trailer: Ron Howard survival thriller reaches theatres in August

The survival thriller Eden , the latest film from Oscar-winning director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind), is set to receive a theatrical release courtesy of Vertical on August 22nd – and with that date swiftly approaching, a teaser trailer has now dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Eden, which was formerly known as Origin of the Species, is said to unravel the shocking true story of a group of disillusioned outsiders who abandon civilization, settling on a remote, uninhabited island only to discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. As tensions spiral and desperation takes hold, a twisted power struggle unfolds, leading to betrayal, violence, and the deaths of half the colony. Deadline noted that Eden is based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos and charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness . Other reports have revealed that the screenplay by Tetris writer Noah Pink is based on “ two different accounts of the same true story . ” It’s said to be “ a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life. ” Howard has been wanting to bring the story to the screen for 15 years, ever since he visited the place where the real events took place.

The film stars Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Vanessa Kirby (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). Kirby and Sweeney took over roles that were once assigned to Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Rounding out the cast are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Toby Wallace (Babyteeth), Paul Gleeson (The Thin Red Line), Ignacio Gasparini (Como Hermanas), and Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge).

Howard produced the film alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment, AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford, and William M. Connor and Patrick Newall. AGC Studios, Library Pictures International, and Elevate Production Finance provided the funding. The producers say Eden “ explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful. “ Filming took place in Queensland, Australia, with a small unit filming in the Galapagos.

What did you think of the Eden teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.