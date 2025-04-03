Ron Howard’s paradise thriller, Eden, gets picked up by Vertical for a summer release

Being on an island with Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas? It really must be Eden! Deadline has reported that Ron Howard’s newest thriller will now be a summer movie release. The film was acquired by the studio Vertical for domestic distribution and they are looking to cap off the summer by premiering the movie on August 22.

Howard said in a statement, “Thanks to our partners at AGC Studios, Vertical, and our amazing team at Imagine Entertainment, I’m thrilled to be able to share Eden with audiences in the U.S. This story has been a passion project for me for years, rooted in the incredible true events of three wildly different groups of people who chose to leave modern society behind and recreate themselves on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos. The complexity of the characters and the collision of personalities that resulted are what drew me in, and I hope audiences connect with the profound themes of survival and human nature. It’s a story that feels so relevant today, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

Additionally, Peter Jarowey of Vertical said the company “couldn’t be more excited to bring Eden to U.S. audiences. Ron Howard, a legendary filmmaker, delivers a masterful vision at the peak of his craft. It’s a thrill to reunite with our friends at AGC and Jude following last year’s The Order campaign, and we can’t wait to collaborate with the exceptional talents of Ana, Vanessa, Daniel, and Sydney.”

The film stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), and Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist). Kirby and Sweeney took over roles that were previously assigned to Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The cast is rounded out by Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Toby Wallace (Babyteeth), Paul Gleeson (The Thin Red Line), Ignacio Gasparini (Como Hermanas), and Richard Roxburgh, whose previous credits include Moulin Rouge, Rake, Mission: Impossible II, Van Helsing, and Elvis.

Eden is based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos and charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness. Other reports have revealed that the screenplay by Tetris writer Noah Pink is based on “two different accounts of the same true story.” It’s said to be “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life.” Howard has been wanting to bring the story to the screen for 15 years, ever since he visited the place where the real events took place.