Legendary Pictures is closing in on Sydney Sweeney to star in the live-action Gundam movie

The studio has tapped the Euphoria star to play the lead female role in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese property.

Sydney Sweeney’s star continues to ride high as the Euphoria and Anyone But You actress is reportedly to be in final negotiations to star in Legendary Picture’s new live-action Gundam movie. You may be taking today’s particular “holiday” into account, but according to business insider TheInSneider, a source has revealed that the studio has offered Sweeney $7 million to play the female lead.

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise, Gundam has been described as a space opera depicting a battle waged between massive mechs and armies of space colonies fighting for independence from Earth. The Gundam franchise has grown into a juggernaut over the decades, with dozens of TV shows, video games, manga, and much more.

It was recently reported that Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle has been tapped to write and direct the live-action adaptation of Gundam, which is being co-developed by Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks. In addition to Sweet Tooth, Mickle is also known for Stake Land, the post-apocalyptic vampire movie which has become a cult favorite. Mickle also helmed We Are What We Are, Cold in July, and In the Shadow of the Moon. He also developed the Hap and Leonard TV series, which was sadly canceled after three seasons.

This wouldn’t actually be the first time Hollywood has attempted to get a live-action Gundam movie off the ground. It was announced in 2021 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) was working on a Gundam movie for Netflix and he seemed quite pumped about the project. Some concept art was even released showcasing one of the giant mechs, but Deadline’s report had stated that Vogt-Roberts and Netflix had cut ties and jettisoned the project.

Coming up, you can catch Sweeney in a new thriller with Julianne Moore for Apple Original Films called Echo Valley , which Michael Pearce (Beast, Rite, Encounter) directed from a screenplay by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, with production from Scott Free Films and The Walsh Company.