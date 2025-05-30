Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made out of her bathwater…

You take one look at a gal like Sydney Sweeney and you think, I could drink a tub of her bathwater. And then you realize that’s an insane thought and only meant as a gross figure of speech. And then along comes Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater and you think, OK, people, the time has come…Right? Like, I can order this and not get any looks, right? In a level of marketing that can be described as everything from perverted to genius, soap company Dr. Squatch has unveiled their latest product tied to the Euphoria star.

Posting to Instagram, Sydney Sweeney helped plug the soap by writing, “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com”.

As far as how limited Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap will be, 5,000 bars will be available for a cost of $8, while there is also a sweepstakes in which only 100 lucky winners will own a bar prior to release. As Sweeney mentioned, the product comes as a result of fans (or whatever term you’d like to apply here) going overboard with the request for her actual bathwater from a previous ad. As she told GQ, “I honestly think it’s a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water…I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.” In other words, this is one sex symbol who knows damn well many of her fans have never seen a bath in their lives.

As per Dr. Squatch’s website, the Sydney Sweeney soap has the following description and scents: “A perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub. Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney’s very own bathwater.”

We have to give it to the internet here, always capable of dreaming up something and making it a reality. Think about it and say it out loud: Sydney. Sweeney’s. Bath. Water. Soap.