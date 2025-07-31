Samara Weaving gets behind the wheel for a fast-paced crime thriller with plenty of laughs in the tank in the Eenie Meanie trailer

How many banks have you robbed? If your answer is more than none, I suggest you don’t answer this question in the comments section. Today, Hulu is putting the pedal to the metal with a trailer for the upcoming crime thriller Eenie Meanie, starring Samara Weaving as a seasoned thief with a lead foot and a situationship in the passenger seat. Eenie Meanie is an irreverent high-speed action comedy from 20th Century Studios, which will premiere on August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Here’s the official synopsis for Eenie Meanie, courtesy of Hulu’s press release:

“The original film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.”

Written and directed by Shawn Simmons (The Continental, Awkward, School of Rock), and produced by Deadpool alums Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and Marty Ewing, Eenie Meanie stars Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo, The Babysitter), Karl Glusman (The Bikeriders, Devs, Civil War), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Drop), Marshawn Lynch (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bottoms, Matt’s Chance), Randall Park (WandaVision, Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat), with Steve Zahn (Silo, War for the Planet of the Apes, That Thing You Do) and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven, Geostorm, The Godfather Part III).

In the Eenie Meanie trailer, Edie (Samara Weaving) is an experienced bank robber and thief looking to complete her next score, but things get complicated. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend, John (Karl Glusman), owes Nico (Andy Garcia) three million dollars, and to help pay his debt, Nico wants Edie and John to rob a casino. If they fail, a Haitian specialist named Tim will rip John’s skeleton from his body, not to mention what will happen to Edie if she fails to deliver. As time ticks and the stakes get higher, Edie and John buckle up for the most significant score of their courtship, and it won’t be easy.

What do you think about Hulu’s Eenie Meanie trailer? Let us know in the comments section below. Meanwhile, the film will be available on Hulu on August 22, 2025.