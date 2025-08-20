Interview: Samara Weaving, Karl Glusman, & Shawn Simmons talk the fast cars and toxic relationships of Eenie Meanie

After watching the trailer for Eenie Meanie, I foolishly assumed I was in for a ride similar to films like Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver or the flashy Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie romp Gone in 60 Seconds. Not only was I wrong, but I was overjoyed to find that Eenie Meanie straps us in for something far more powerful, hauntingly familiar, and emotionally resonant. If you’re looking for a heist film with substance, knockout performances, and bodies dropping like flies, Eenie Meanie is here to blow your hair back.

We recently had the pleasure of discussing Eenie Meanie with Shawn Simmons, the film’s director and writer, and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo, The Babysitter) and Karl Glusman (The Bikeriders, Devs, Watcher), the project’s stars. During our talks (which you can watch in the video embedded above), Simmons recalls where the idea for the film came from and how it came to fruition. We also discuss the film’s “How many bathrooms” parallel, a brilliant analogy of wanting more from life, and the process of mentally preparing to shoot high-octane action versus quiet moments of self-reflection.

While speaking with Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman, we get into their characters’ heads, discover what makes them tick, and discover that Samara learned to drive for Eenie Meanie, an experience she thought was terrifying.

In Eenie Meanie, a reformed teenage getaway driver, Edie (Weaving) is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Glusman).

Eenie Meanie is not the film you think it is, and that’s one of its best qualities. It’s an urban Romeo & Juliet story with a different ending that subverts expectations through intense performances, biting humor, and a merciless body count.

Eenie Meanie arrives on the Hulu streaming service on August 22.