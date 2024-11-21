A lonely boy finds friends among the stars after being abducted by aliens in Pixar’s Elio trailer

Have you ever been so desperate to escape the planet that you wished upon a star for aliens to come and take you away? No? Just me? At any rate, Pixar’s latest feature finds a lonely young boy wanting abduction as the humans he lives among continue to disappoint and ignore him. Thankfully, he’s about to get his wish as Pixar‘s Elio trailer takes us on an adventure to the stars.

Here’s the official synopsis for Eilio:

“For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie “Elio,” the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

In today’s Elio trailer, a case of mistaken identity finds a young boy, Elio, being beamed aboard an alien craft and placed before a gathering of creatures from beyond the stars. The aliens think Elio is the ambassador of Earth, but Elio knows better, or does he? Once his survival instinct kicks in, Elio leans into the lie, becoming Earth’s sole representative and only hope for a peaceful alliance with beings beyond our understanding.

Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Madeline Sharafian direct Elio from Molina’s screenplay. The beatific animated epic stars Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth, Into the Dark) as Elio. Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Columbiana, Avatar), Brad Garett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Christopher Robin, Tangled), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Trek: Prodigy) also star as primary cast members.

Today’s Eilio trailer takes us to the cosmos as Elio joins a galactic summit populated by alien ambassadors, all looking to hobnob with their interplanetary neighbors. Because he’s terrified by his circumstances, Elio lies about being Earth’s representative, which I can only imagine leads to chaos as he figures out a way to get home before the truth comes out. In true Pixar fashion, Elio looks breathtaking in every regard, with the legendary studio pushing the limits of their technology for another CGI animated marvel.

Pixar’s Elio beams up to cinemas on June 13, 2025. What do you think about Pixar’s latest Elio trailer? Are audiences ready for another jaw-dropping and emotional film after the monumental success of Inside Out 2? We’ll find out next year.