A lonely boy finds friends among the stars after being abducted by aliens in Pixar’s Elio trailer

A misunderstood boy poses as Earth’s ambassador after getting abducted by aliens in Pixar’s jaw-dropping Elio trailer.

By

Have you ever been so desperate to escape the planet that you wished upon a star for aliens to come and take you away? No? Just me? At any rate, Pixar’s latest feature finds a lonely young boy wanting abduction as the humans he lives among continue to disappoint and ignore him. Thankfully, he’s about to get his wish as Pixar‘s Elio trailer takes us on an adventure to the stars.

Here’s the official synopsis for Eilio:

“For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie “Elio,” the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

Elio, Pixar, trailer

In today’s Elio trailer, a case of mistaken identity finds a young boy, Elio, being beamed aboard an alien craft and placed before a gathering of creatures from beyond the stars. The aliens think Elio is the ambassador of Earth, but Elio knows better, or does he? Once his survival instinct kicks in, Elio leans into the lie, becoming Earth’s sole representative and only hope for a peaceful alliance with beings beyond our understanding.

Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Madeline Sharafian direct Elio from Molina’s screenplay. The beatific animated epic stars Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth, Into the Dark) as Elio. Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Columbiana, Avatar), Brad Garett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Christopher Robin, Tangled), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Trek: Prodigy) also star as primary cast members.

Today’s Eilio trailer takes us to the cosmos as Elio joins a galactic summit populated by alien ambassadors, all looking to hobnob with their interplanetary neighbors. Because he’s terrified by his circumstances, Elio lies about being Earth’s representative, which I can only imagine leads to chaos as he figures out a way to get home before the truth comes out. In true Pixar fashion, Elio looks breathtaking in every regard, with the legendary studio pushing the limits of their technology for another CGI animated marvel.

Pixar’s Elio beams up to cinemas on June 13, 2025. What do you think about Pixar’s latest Elio trailer? Are audiences ready for another jaw-dropping and emotional film after the monumental success of Inside Out 2? We’ll find out next year.

Source: Pixar
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
A lonely boy finds friends among the stars after being abducted by aliens in Pixar’s Elio trailer
wallace & gromit
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: A smart gnome gets corrupted by an old enemy in the new trailer
The latest look at the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film offers lots of new footage and heartening casting reactions
Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. use every trick in the book to pull off the ultimate heist in the latest Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer
View All

About the Author

8816 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Elio News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles