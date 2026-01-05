Movie News

KPop Demon Hunters and Elio lead the 2026 Annie Awards nominations

Posted 3 hours ago
Kpop Demon Hunters banned

While most people are forging ahead, making plans for the new year, organizations are still basking in the brilliance of 2025 by celebrating the films that shone like diamonds amidst a year draped in shadow and uncertainty. The fifty-third Annie Awards, an annual celebration of creativity, stunning visuals, and stories that inspire for generations to come, are here to highlight many of the best animated films of 2025. Today brings a host of exciting nominations for movies and other animation projects that elevate the art form to new heights, with some of our favorites receiving top honors amidst an ocean of excellence.

The Best Feature nominees are stacked

Disney’s Elio and Netflix‘s KPop Demon Hunters dominate this year’s nomination lists, with 10 nods each, including the top category for Best Feature. Still, there will be stiff competition in the golden category, as films such as Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2, and The Bad Guys 2 are also in contention.

Other films with multiple nominations include Arco, with five nods, The Bad Guys, with five, and The Twits and Scarlet, with three nods each. On the TV side of things, Win or Lose gained six nominations, while Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight received five nods, and Common Side Effects made a splash.

The 2026 Annie Awards, set to take place on February 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall, are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood.

The 2026 Annie Award nominees are…

You can find the complete list of 2026 Annie Award nominees below:

Best Feature


Elio, Pixar Animation Studios

KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

The Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Feature — Independent


A Magnificent Life, Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions

Arco, Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

I’m Frankelda, Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval

Lost In Starlight, Netflix / Climax Studio

Scarlet, Studio CHIZU

Best Special Production


A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment

Adult Swim’s The Elephant, Titmouse and Williams Street

Not Just a Goof, Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

Best Short Subject


Cardboard, Locksmith Animation

Ovary-Acting, Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB

Pillowzzz, Animoshe

Snow Bear, The Art of Aaron Blaise

The Girl Who Cried Pearls, National Film Board of Canada

Best Sponsored


Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail, FLiiiP Design

Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!, A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult, Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS

Olipop Yeti, Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation, SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions

Best TV/Media – Preschool


Eva The Owlet
Episode: Welcome to Treetopington
Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple

Kindergarten: The Musical! Episode: Gotta Go!
Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wow Lisa
Episode: Rainy Day
Punkrobot

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Jackie Robinson
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children


My Melody & Kuromi
Episode: All For Our Best Friend
Sanrio Company for Netflix

Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar Episode: 1
Steamroller Animation

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Rewrite
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak
Episode: Sungandeul
Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Mature


Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening
20th TV

Common Side Effects
Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Haha, You Clowns
Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby
Williams Street

Il Baracchino
Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè
Luckyred, Megadrago

South Park
Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount
Comedy Central LLC

Best TV/Media – Limited Series


Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Eyes of Wakanda
Episode: Into The Lion’s Den
Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies
Episode: 2
Marvel Studios

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3
Episode: BLACK
david production

Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8: Home
Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film


A Sparrow’s Song
Student director: Tobias Eckerlin
Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Acrobats
Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy
School: Gobelins

Jour de vent
Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding
School: École des Nouvelles Images

The Undying Pain of Existence
Student director: Oscar Jacobson
Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

TRASH
Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral
Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand
School: ESMA

Best FX – TV/Media


Marvel Zombies Episode: Episode 4
Production Company: Marvel Animation
FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.
Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age Episode: The Big Freeze
Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
FX Production Company: Framestore
Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian

Spice Frontier Episode: 1
Production Company: Steamroller Animation
FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation
Steamroller Animation Effects Department

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3 Episode: The Bird of Paradise
Production Company: Polygon Pictures
FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures
Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui

WONDLA
Episode: Lost
Production Company: Skydance Animation
FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio
EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team

Best FX – Feature


Elio
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins

In Your Dreams
Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair

KPop Demon Hunters
Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

The Bad Guys 2
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric

Zootopia 2
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone

Best Character Animation – TV/Media


Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Floriane Caseiro

Forevergreen Special Production
Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Brendan Gottlieb

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
Chris Derochie

The Simpsons Various Episodes
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri

Win Or Lose Various Episodes
Pixar Animation Studios
Alli Sadegiani

Best Character Animation – Feature


Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Jonah Sidhom

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix
Ryusuke Furuya

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Juliette Laurent

The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Ludovic Bouancheau

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Tony Smeed

Best Character Animation – Live Action


A Minecraft Movie
Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam
FX Production Company: Weta FX
Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo

Captain America: Brave New World
Production Company: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
FX Production Company: Weta FX
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly

How To Train Your Dragon
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: Framestore
Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit
FX Production Company: Framestore
Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell

Superman
Production Company: DC Studios
FX Production Company: Framestore
Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista

Best Character Animation – Video Game


Bye Sweet Carole
Little Sewing Machine
Chris Darril

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Kojima Productions
Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV

Ghost of Yōtei
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team

Keeper
Double Fine Productions
Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens

South of Midnight
Compulsion Games
Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

Best Character Design – TV/Media


Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode IV
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Borja Montoro

Bat-Fam
Episode: A Knight at the Movies
Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment
Benjamin Tong

Love, Death + Robots
Episode: 400 Boys
Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley

Wednesdays with Gramps Short Film
DreamWorks Animation
Seth St. Pierre

Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8, Home
Pixar Animation Studios
Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Best Character Design – Feature


Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley

Fixed
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Craig Kellman

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies
Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez

The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Best Direction – TV/Media


Common Side Effects
Episode: Cliff’s Edge
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
Vincent Tsui

DAN DA DAN
Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!
Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS
Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

Not a Box Episode: It’s a Boat
Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple
Siri Melchior

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

The Quinta’s Ghost Short Film
Martirio Films & Illusorium films
James A. Castillo

Best Direction – Feature


Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
MAPPA Studios
Tatsuya Yoshihara

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Scarlet
Studio CHIZU
Mamoru Hosoda

Best Music – TV/Media


Common Side Effects
Episode: Lakeshore Limited
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Nicolas Snyder

Devil May Cry
Episode: The First Circle
A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom
Power Glove, Alex Seaver

Éiru
Short Film
Cartoon Saloon
○ Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner

Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals
Pixar Animation Studios
Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

Best Music – Feature


Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Arnaud Toulon

Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Rob Simonsen

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Mari Fukuhara

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino

Best Production Design – TV/Media


Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode II
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
Aurélien Prédal

Forevergreen Special Production
Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp

Love, Death + Robots
Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
Blur Studio for Netflix
Gigi Cavenago

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
LAIKA
Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee

Wednesdays with Gramps Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Frederic Stewart

Best Production Design – Feature


Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media


Love, Death + Robots
Episode: How Zeke Got Religion
Blur Studio for Netflix
Edgar Martins

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production
LAIKA
Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong

Snow Bear Short Film
The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.
Aaron Blaise

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures
Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson

Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 8, Home
Pixar Animation Studios
Esteban Bravo

Best Storyboarding – Feature


Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Ugo Bienvenu

Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Tony Rosenast

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Nicolas Pawlowski

The Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Hikari Toriumi

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media


Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy
20th TV
Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)

Hazbin Hotel
Episode: Behind Closed Doors
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)

Long Story Short
Episode: Shira Can’t Cook
Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix
Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)

Smiling Friends
Episode: Shmaloogles
Williams Street
Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Amadain
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)

Best Voice Acting – Feature


Dog Man
DreamWorks Animation
Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

In Your Dreams
Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks
Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

The Twits
Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

Best Writing – TV/Media

1 Happy Family USA
Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy
Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

Adult Swim’s The Elephant Special Production
Titmouse and Williams Street
Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale

Common Side Effects
Episode: Pilot
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions
Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production
Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple
Allison Flom

Win Or Lose
Episode: Episode 4, Pickle
Pixar Animation Studios
Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Best Writing – Feature


Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones

KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team
Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël

Scarlet
Studio CHIZU
Mamoru Hosoda

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jared Bush

Best Editorial – TV/Media


Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
Episode: Episode III
Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films
David Boyadjian

Common Side Effects
Episode: Raid
Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions
Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

Haunted Hotel
Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon
Titmouse for Netflix
Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta

Invincible S3
Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up
Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Episode: Up From the Grave
Ubisoft Film & Television
Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez

Best Editorial – Feature


Arco
Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma
Nathan Jacquard

Elio
Pixar Animation Studios
Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris

KPop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS
Ludovic Versace

Olivia & las Nubes
Cine Chani, Historias de Bibi & Guasábara Cine
Tomás Pichardo Espaillat

Source: Annie Awards
