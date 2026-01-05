KPop Demon Hunters and Elio lead the 2026 Annie Awards nominations

While most people are forging ahead, making plans for the new year, organizations are still basking in the brilliance of 2025 by celebrating the films that shone like diamonds amidst a year draped in shadow and uncertainty. The fifty-third Annie Awards, an annual celebration of creativity, stunning visuals, and stories that inspire for generations to come, are here to highlight many of the best animated films of 2025. Today brings a host of exciting nominations for movies and other animation projects that elevate the art form to new heights, with some of our favorites receiving top honors amidst an ocean of excellence.

The Best Feature nominees are stacked

Disney’s Elio and Netflix‘s KPop Demon Hunters dominate this year’s nomination lists, with 10 nods each, including the top category for Best Feature. Still, there will be stiff competition in the golden category, as films such as Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2, and The Bad Guys 2 are also in contention.

Other films with multiple nominations include Arco, with five nods, The Bad Guys, with five, and The Twits and Scarlet, with three nods each. On the TV side of things, Win or Lose gained six nominations, while Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight received five nods, and Common Side Effects made a splash.

The 2026 Annie Awards, set to take place on February 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall, are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood.

The 2026 Annie Award nominees are…

You can find the complete list of 2026 Annie Award nominees below:

Best Feature



Elio, Pixar Animation Studios

KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

The Bad Guys 2, DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Feature — Independent



A Magnificent Life, Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions

Arco, Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

I’m Frankelda, Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval

Lost In Starlight, Netflix / Climax Studio

Scarlet, Studio CHIZU

Best Special Production



A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice, Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment

Adult Swim’s The Elephant, Titmouse and Williams Street

Not Just a Goof, Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

Best Short Subject



Cardboard, Locksmith Animation

Ovary-Acting, Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB

Pillowzzz, Animoshe

Snow Bear, The Art of Aaron Blaise

The Girl Who Cried Pearls, National Film Board of Canada

Best Sponsored



Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail, FLiiiP Design

Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!, A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult, Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS

Olipop Yeti, Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation, SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions

Best TV/Media – Preschool



Eva The Owlet

Episode: Welcome to Treetopington

Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple

Kindergarten: The Musical! Episode: Gotta Go!

Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

The Tiny Chef Show

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wow Lisa

Episode: Rainy Day

Punkrobot

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Jackie Robinson

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children



My Melody & Kuromi

Episode: All For Our Best Friend

Sanrio Company for Netflix

Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar Episode: 1

Steamroller Animation

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Rewrite

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak

Episode: Sungandeul

Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Mature



Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening

20th TV

Common Side Effects

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Haha, You Clowns

Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby

Williams Street

Il Baracchino

Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè

Luckyred, Megadrago

South Park

Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount

Comedy Central LLC

Best TV/Media – Limited Series



Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Eyes of Wakanda

Episode: Into The Lion’s Den

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies

Episode: 2

Marvel Studios

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3

Episode: BLACK

david production

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8: Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film



A Sparrow’s Song

Student director: Tobias Eckerlin

Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Acrobats

Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy

School: Gobelins

Jour de vent

Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding

School: École des Nouvelles Images

The Undying Pain of Existence

Student director: Oscar Jacobson

Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

TRASH

Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral

Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand

School: ESMA

Best FX – TV/Media



Marvel Zombies Episode: Episode 4

Production Company: Marvel Animation

FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.

Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age Episode: The Big Freeze

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian

Spice Frontier Episode: 1

Production Company: Steamroller Animation

FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation

Steamroller Animation Effects Department

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3 Episode: The Bird of Paradise

Production Company: Polygon Pictures

FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures

Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui

WONDLA

Episode: Lost

Production Company: Skydance Animation

FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio

EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team

Best FX – Feature



Elio

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins

In Your Dreams

Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair

KPop Demon Hunters

Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

The Bad Guys 2

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric

Zootopia 2

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone

Best Character Animation – TV/Media



Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Floriane Caseiro

Forevergreen Special Production

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Brendan Gottlieb

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Chris Derochie

The Simpsons Various Episodes

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri

Win Or Lose Various Episodes

Pixar Animation Studios

Alli Sadegiani

Best Character Animation – Feature



Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Jonah Sidhom

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix

Ryusuke Furuya

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Juliette Laurent

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Ludovic Bouancheau

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Tony Smeed

Best Character Animation – Live Action



A Minecraft Movie

Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam

FX Production Company: Weta FX

Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo

Captain America: Brave New World

Production Company: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

FX Production Company: Weta FX

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly

How To Train Your Dragon

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Framestore

Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit

FX Production Company: Framestore

Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell

Superman

Production Company: DC Studios

FX Production Company: Framestore

Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista

Best Character Animation – Video Game



Bye Sweet Carole

Little Sewing Machine

Chris Darril

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV

Ghost of Yōtei

Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team

Keeper

Double Fine Productions

Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games

Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

Best Character Design – TV/Media



Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode IV

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Borja Montoro

Bat-Fam

Episode: A Knight at the Movies

Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

Benjamin Tong

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: 400 Boys

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley

Wednesdays with Gramps Short Film

DreamWorks Animation

Seth St. Pierre

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Best Character Design – Feature



Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley

Fixed

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Craig Kellman

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies

Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez

The Twits

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Best Direction – TV/Media



Common Side Effects

Episode: Cliff’s Edge

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Vincent Tsui

DAN DA DAN

Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!

Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS

Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

Not a Box Episode: It’s a Boat

Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple

Siri Melchior

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

The Quinta’s Ghost Short Film

Martirio Films & Illusorium films

James A. Castillo

Best Direction – Feature



Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

MAPPA Studios

Tatsuya Yoshihara

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Scarlet

Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Best Music – TV/Media



Common Side Effects

Episode: Lakeshore Limited

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Nicolas Snyder

Devil May Cry

Episode: The First Circle

A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom

Power Glove, Alex Seaver

Éiru

Short Film

Cartoon Saloon

○ Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals

Pixar Animation Studios

Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

Best Music – Feature



Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Arnaud Toulon

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Rob Simonsen

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Mari Fukuhara

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino

Best Production Design – TV/Media



Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode II

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Aurélien Prédal

Forevergreen Special Production

Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Gigi Cavenago

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production

LAIKA

Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee

Wednesdays with Gramps Special Production

DreamWorks Animation

Frederic Stewart

Best Production Design – Feature



Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Twits

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media



Love, Death + Robots

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins

ParaNorman: The Thrifting Special Production

LAIKA

Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong

Snow Bear Short Film

The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.

Aaron Blaise

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Esteban Bravo

Best Storyboarding – Feature



Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Tony Rosenast

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Nicolas Pawlowski

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Hikari Toriumi

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media



Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy

20th TV

Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)

Hazbin Hotel

Episode: Behind Closed Doors

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)

Long Story Short

Episode: Shira Can’t Cook

Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix

Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)

Smiling Friends

Episode: Shmaloogles

Williams Street

Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Episode: The Amadain

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)

Best Voice Acting – Feature



Dog Man

DreamWorks Animation

Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

In Your Dreams

Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks

Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

The Twits

Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

Best Writing – TV/Media

1 Happy Family USA

Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy

Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

Adult Swim’s The Elephant Special Production

Titmouse and Williams Street

Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale

Common Side Effects

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production

Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple

Allison Flom

Win Or Lose

Episode: Episode 4, Pickle

Pixar Animation Studios

Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Best Writing – Feature



Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones

KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël

Scarlet

Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jared Bush

Best Editorial – TV/Media



Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Episode: Episode III

Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

David Boyadjian

Common Side Effects

Episode: Raid

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

Haunted Hotel

Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon

Titmouse for Netflix

Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta

Invincible S3

Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up

Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Episode: Up From the Grave

Ubisoft Film & Television

Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez

Best Editorial – Feature



Arco

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Nathan Jacquard

Elio

Pixar Animation Studios

Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris

KPop Demon Hunters

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Ludovic Versace

Olivia & las Nubes

Cine Chani, Historias de Bibi & Guasábara Cine

Tomás Pichardo Espaillat