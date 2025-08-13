Disney and Pixar’s Elio comes to Digital platforms on August 19, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD releases in September

Who’s ready to embark on an interstellar adventure? After a few short weeks since its theatrical debut, Disney and Pixar’s Elio is coming home! The animated feature, directed by Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian, and Adrian Molina, comes to digital platforms (including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on August 19, with 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases planned for September 9.

The latest chapter in Disney and Pixar’s storytelling legacy will fulfill your sense of wonder about outer space when alien-obsessed Elio Solís suddenly has a close encounter of the intergalactic kind. After trying everything to contact extraterrestrials, Elio is thrilled when they not only respond, but beam him up to their cosmic “Communiverse”. Imagine his surprise when other planetary powers-that-be assume he is the leader of Earth! Elio’s experience in the Communiverse not only expands his horizons but also teaches him how important it is to build connections with loved ones back on Earth.

Check out the out-of-this-world box art for Elio’s physical release below:

Bonus Features*

Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio’s universe.

– Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio’s universe. Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it’s important to study space.

– Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it’s important to study space. Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film’s interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.

– Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film’s interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon. Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.

– Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts. Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar’s Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.

– Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar’s Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs. Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut: Bike Chase Garden Party Carver Legend Questa’s Second Test Home Visit

– Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut:

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

Despite some reviewers finding Elio disappointing, I still want to see it. I doubt it will blow my mind like Sony Pictures Animation’s increasingly popular and flawless KPop Demon Hunters. Still, even the most middling Pixar film is a cut above other animated films this year.

Are you excited about Elio coming to Digital and physical platforms in the coming weeks? Will you wait until the movie hits Disney+ to check it out? Let us know in the comments section below.