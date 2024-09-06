Elizabeth Olsen says WandaVision was a career curveball that felt like “Marvel’s weird cousin”

Marvel has now fully embraced the multiverse, and especially witchcraft, with Agatha All Along premiering this month. However, when Disney+ debuted and the MCU started expanding by getting into the television game with canonical shows, WandaVision became the epilogue for Wanda Maximoff’s Avengers adventures as well as a bridge to the upcoming phase of MCU projects. Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed Wanda in several MCU movies in addition to the TV show, is now starring in the new Netflix drama His Three Daughters. In promotion for the film, the actress speaks with Harper’s Bazaar, where she talks WandaVision being a career curveball.

Olsen stated in the interview profile, “My career curveball was Wandavision. No one forced me to do that! I have made a choice to continue on with Marvel, and they’ve made a choice to continue on with me. I was really scared about doing a Marvel project for TV, because these are otherworldly, larger-than-life characters that are seen in films, and I didn’t know if it would still work on a television at home. But I had confidence in the format because the storytelling really honoured the TV medium.”

She continues, “We really felt we were Marvel’s weird cousin. We didn’t know it was going to have such a response. It came out during the pandemic and it almost had way more relevance to everyone’s lives; [we were all] trying to function in these bubbles that we were put in, and then there was this world outside of a bubble. No-one even knew what reality was at that point!”