The stars of Heated Rivalry are already reuniting for a new project

“Cottagemas” might be over, but the chemistry between Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams endures! According to reports, Storrie and Williams will reunite to play fae princes from rival kingdoms in Ember & Ice, a spicy new romance hailing from Quinn.

What is Ember & Ice?

Ember & Ice is a three-episode audio erotica series telling the sweaty tale of “Dane and Finn, two fae princes from the rival Solari and Lunare kingdoms,” a press release teases. Still, as the saucy series blossoms, it’s clear that the princelings are more than enemies as audiences become “an intimate observer to every moment of tension, longing, and intimacy between Dane and Finn.” “At its core, Ember & Ice is a story about choosing love in defiance of expectation,” the release concludes.

Interestingly, Ember & Ice is taking the Quinn audio drama formula to new territory by focusing solely on the romance between Finn and Dane instead of featuring a self-insert character. The first two episodes of Ember & Ice debut tomorrow, on December 30, giving Heated Rivalry fans something to look forward to before the year’s end.

Williams and Storrie melt ice and hearts in Heated Rivalry

I’ve become a significant fan of Storrie and Hudson over the past few weeks while watching Heated Rivalry. My wife introduced me to the series, and it’s quickly become one of my favorites of 2025. Williams and Storrie play Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively, in Heated Rivalry, two rival hockey players who, off the ice, engage in an enemies-to-lovers dynamic. The show spans several years of the couple’s lives, as they meet in secret, ponder life outside the closet, and strive to discover a way for them to be together without too much professional fallout. Williams and Storrie’s chemistry is off the charts in Heated Rivalry, despite what some reviewers and publications would lead you to believe. It’s all about the longing, baby—the yearning.

While Heated Rivalry Season 2 isn’t likely to take the ice until 2027, with plans to shoot Season 2 in the Summer of 2026, fans of the hockey romance series can rest easy knowing that Williams and Storrie are still getting together to keep the electricity between them ultra-charged.