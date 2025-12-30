The success of Heated Rivalry is helping its author battle Parkinson’s

Whether you’ve watched it or not, chances are you’ve heard plenty about Heated Rivalry. The steamy sports-romance series follows two rival hockey stars at the peak of their careers whose lives are upended when they unexpectedly fall for one another, complicating both their professional ambitions and the sport’s rigid expectations. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry has become a breakout success — and now, the author is opening up about her battle with Parkinson’s disease and how the show’s popularity has led to life-changing support.

Rachel Reid Was Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2023

Reid was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, around the same time she began discussions with Jacob Tierney about adapting her novels for television. As it turns out, a recent interview Tierney gave ended up opening an unexpected door for Reid to receive much-needed medical help.

“ But an amazing thing that’s come out of this though is Jacob was on CNN a few weeks ago, ” Reid told Variety. “ For whatever reason, the interviewer asked him about my Parkinson’s diagnosis. I thought it was kind of odd, but then the next day, one of the top Parkinson’s experts in the world reached out to me and asked if he could help me. I’ve never gotten to talk to a Parkinson’s expert. I’ve been on a five-year waiting list here because I live in a very small place. Now he’s found me a Parkinson’s expert, a neurologist, and I have an appointment in a couple weeks. That could change things for me because I’m not really getting the treatment that I should be getting. He also told me how to change my medication so I can sleep because I never slept. That change made me sleep through the night, which really helps with writing. “

Reid added that the disease has made writing difficult. “ It’s making it hard to write because I can barely control a mouse, ” she said. “ I can’t type for very long. It’s hard for me to sit in a chair for very long. I need to figure out new ways to write. I don’t know if that will be voice to text. I don’t know if I can write that way. It doesn’t feel natural, but I need to figure out something because it is taking me a very long time to write now. “

While the success of Heated Rivalry is impressive on its own, it’s even more meaningful that it has helped lead to real, tangible support for the person who created it.

Heated Rivalry Has Been Renewed for Season 2

The series has already been renewed for a second season. In a statement, Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said, “ Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love. “

What Did We Think of the Series?

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series, but noted that although the sex scenes seem to be stealing the focus in the media, they are really secondary to the romantic and relationship elements of the story.

“ Heated Rivalry is a unique series that succeeds in showcasing same-sex romance without succumbing to preaching on social issues. The series devotes a significant amount of time to developing both main characters and providing the audience with a compelling reason to invest in them throughout the entire season, ” Maidy wrote. “ A rare series that can transcend labels, Heated Rivalry may not appeal to everyone, but it will likely appeal to a broader audience than many queer-themed series have in the past. Because the series is about a gay romance but organically shows the hurdles and roadblocks in their path, it can be appreciated as much as any on-screen love story. Leave it to Canada to deliver the most accessible queer tale and make it about hockey. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.