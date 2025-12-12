The puck drops for Heated Rivalry as the show gets renewed by Crave

Heated Rivalry

A new sports show on HBO Max is all the talk as the Canadian streamer, Crave, dropped Heated Rivalry on the platform. The series has an LGBTQ+ twist as the two leads portray professional hockey players leading a secret romantic relationship. Per Deadline, “ They are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, tied together by their ambition, rivalry and a magnetic pull neither of them understands. They begin a secret fling as rookies that morphs into a long journey of love, denial and self-discovery over the next eight years. They’re forced to decide if there is room for love in their fiercely competitive world.”

Second Period

Deadline also reveals that the romantic drama became Crave’s most successful original series on record. It grew its viewership by nearly 400% in its first seven-day streams following its debut two weeks ago on Friday, November 28. Naturally, the show’s been greenlit for a second season following the immaculate performance of the first season. HBO Max will once again distribute the series for U.S. and Australian audiences and Crave struck deals with program distributor Sphere Abacus for even more territories.

Creative Force

Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy) is the Canadian writer, director and producer who developed the series for television based on Rachel Reid’s best-selling book series Game Changers. The six-episode, hour-long romantic drama tells the story of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

Justin Stockman, the VP of Content and Programming at Crave parent Bell Media, expressed, “Heated Rivalry represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: rich characters, compelling drama and a world audiences want to live in. The response has been extraordinary, and seeing the series now travelling internationally is an incredible milestone.”

Show creator Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady also stated, “Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.”