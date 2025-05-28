Emmanuelle: Noémie Merlant stars in seductive trailer for reboot of the iconic erotic franchise

If you’re in the mood for something sultry on this fine Wednesday, you may want to check out the new trailer for Emmanuelle. Based on the 1967 novel by Emmanuelle Arsan, the film is a reboot of the long-running erotic franchise.

Billed as a bold, modern re-imagining of one of film’s most provocative characters, Emmanuelle stars Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), and Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive). The synopsis reads: “ While on business in Hong Kong Emmanuelle meets Kei, a man who constantly eludes her. Though she indulges in the many alluring distractions the city has to offer, she can’t shake their chance encounter. Will she submit to her basest desires to forge a deeper relationship? Audrey Diwan’s film, freely adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan’s novel, casts a female gaze on the intimate quest of the woman whose name still evokes one of cinema’s most provocative characters. “

The film premiered at the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival last year. The film was released theatrically in France by Pathé on September 25, 2024. DECAL Releasing acquired US distribution rights to it and will make it available on VOD in the United States on June 6.

Director, author and screenwriter Audrey Diwan made her feature film directing debut with Losing It, starring Celine Sallette and Pio Marmaï. Her second film, Happening, won the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The original Emmanuelle, starring Sylvia Kristel as the title character, was released in 1974. It quickly became one of France’s most successful films and was followed by six theatrical sequels and seven made-for-television movies. It spawned plenty of imitators, the first of which was Italy’s Black Emanuelle (notice the barely changed spelling) starring Laura Gemser. That series was nearly as popular as the original and spawned ten sequels, many of which tackled other exploitation sub-genres, such as nunsploitation, women in prison, and cannibals. The United States had the Emmanuelle in Space series, which starred Krista Allen and took things in a sci-fi direction.

What did you think of the trailer for Emmanuelle? Will this reboot kickstart its own series of sequels?