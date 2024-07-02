Emmanuelle: Prepare for an erotic journey as a new film from the notorious franchise debuts its steamy trailer (NSFW)

Emmanuelle comes into the new millennium with the newest entry in the series that stars Noémie Merlant and Naomi Watts.

Break out the tissues. Today, Pathé released the official French trailer and poster for French writer/director Audrey Diwan’s (Happening) upcoming film, Emmanuelle, which will have its World Premiere as the Opening Night film, In Competition, at the San Sebastián Film Festival on the September 20.

The synopsis reads,

“Emmanuelle (Merlant) is in search of a lost pleasure. She flies alone to Hong Kong on a business trip. In this sensual global city, where she initiates numerous encounters, she meets Kei, a man who constantly eludes her.”

Audrey Diwan’s film, freely adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan’s novel, casts a female gaze on the intimate quest of the woman whose name still evokes one cinema’s most provocative characters. The film stars actor-director Noémie Merlant (Tár, Paris 13th District, Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Chacha Huang, and Anthony Wong (Internal Affairs). Chantelouve, Rectangle Productions and Goodfellas produced the film.

Emmanuelle will be distributed by Pathé in France, where it will debut on September 25. The Veterans is handling worldwide sales.

Director, author and screenwriter Audrey Diwan made her feature film directing debut with Losing It, starring Celine Sallette and Pio Marmaï. Her second film, Happening, won the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. That same year she was part of the Official Jury at the San Sebastian Festival. In 2023, she was awarded the Best Screenplay César with Valerie Donzelli for L’amour et Les Forets (Just the Two of Us). Her third feature, Emmanuelle, will make its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival as Opening Film In Competition.