Will Sharpe of White Lotus is set to play Mozart in TV adaptation of Amadeus

In 1984, Milos Forman brought Amadeus to the big screen in an epic tale of secrets, scandals and buffoonery amongst the world of esteemed musical composer Wolfgang Mozart. The film was based on the 1979 stage play by Peter Shaffer. The UK broadcast network, Sky, has been developing a new TV series adaptation of the play in the past few years, and the ball is now rolling with the casting of the story’s central figure. Deadline has revealed that White Lotus actor Will Sharpe has now been cast as Wolfgang Mozart in the Sky original series.

The synopsis of the show, per Deadline, reads, “Adapted from Peter Shaffer’s stage play, Amadeus is set within the musical hub of bustling Vienna at the end of the 18th century, as the 25-year-old titular character arrives in the city no longer a child and determined to carve his own path. Recently unemployed and without the management of his father, Amadeus finds an unlikely ally in a young singer who will become his wife, the fiery Constanze Weber Mozart. Her connections help bring him into the orbit of the court composer Antonio Salieri, setting the three of them on a collision course that will ultimately define their lives and legacies for years to come.”

The series will reunite Sharpe with Joe Barton, the writer of Giri/Haji. Barton will be overseeing the writing duties as Julian Farino will be in the director’s seat for the show. Amadeus is set to be produced by Patrick Melrose producer Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios. Sky says that this new adaptation will be “fresh, intimate and irreverent, and will feel at times in the hands of the characters themselves.”

Amadeus will be executive produced by Paul Gilbert, Megan Spanjian, a non-King of Pop Michael Jackson, known for Patrick Melrose, and Stephen Wright, whose work includes Blue Lights. Farino, who was also involved with Giri/Haji and Alice Seabright, whose credits include Chloe, Sex Education, are set to share directing duties. Barton, Sharpe and Farino also serve as executive producers. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will be handling the international sales.