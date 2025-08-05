Arnold Schwarzenegger’s End of Days celebrates 25 years with a new 4K Blu-ray

Shout Factory has recently been unleashing a number of goodies for genre fans. Recently, they’ve headlined the 4K releases of some Hong Kong action classics, which also includes a new streaming channel of said 4K releases. Now, they are announcing a new 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray of the Arnold Schwarzenegger horror-actioner End of Days. By 1999, Schwarzenegger had been experimenting with more family-friendly movies in his career, which included Junior, Jingle All the Way and the much derided villainous turn in Batman & Robin. For his edgy comeback, who can Arnold fight that is as larger-than-life as he is? How about the devil himself?!

The description reads,

“YOU WILL BEAR WITNESS.

All hell breaks loose when Arnold Schwarzenegger battles the ultimate evil in the supernatural action/thriller, End Of Days. When burned-out former New York City cop Jericho Cane (Schwarzenegger) is assigned to security detail for a mysterious stranger (Gabriel Byrne, Hereditary), he thwarts an assassination attempt. During the follow-up investigation, Jericho and his partner (Kevin Pollak, The Usual Suspects) save the life of a terrified young woman (Robin Tunney, The Craft), whose destiny involves death, the fate of mankind, and the devil himself. Now it’s up to Jericho to protect not only the woman, but also his very soul as he comes face to face with the most powerful enemy imaginable.”

Additionally, this ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items:

An exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art from Orlando Arocena

End Of Days [25th Anniversary Edition] 2-disc 4K UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover — featuring the original theatrical artwork)

Limited edition 18″ x 24″ rolled poster of the original theatrical artwork

An additional slipcover — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from Orlando Arocena

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director/Cinematographer Peter Hyams

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director/Cinematographer Peter Hyams Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary With Director/Cinematographer Peter Hyams

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):