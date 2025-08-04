Shout Factory announces the launch of a Hong Kong action channel for streaming

Earlier this summer, the home video distributor Shout Factory was announced to be collaborating with Hong Kong Film Archives to bring you the 4K remastering of the most coveted of Chinese action film classics. The films will include works by Jet Li, Chow Yun-Fat, John Woo, Ringo Lam and Tsui Hark. The partnership is set to be a treasure trove for fans of classic action films from Hong Kong cinema. Now, Shout! TV is going further by unveiling a Hong Kong Fight Club FAST Channel. FAST channels are free ad-supported television channels on services like Roku, Plex or Freevee that stream content live like old-fashioned television. You can also watch it RIGHT HERE!

The channel showcases the absolute greatest in action cinema from Hong Kong’s cinematic golden age of the ’80s and ’90s. Restored from new 4K scans, the channel will showcase the classic films in the best quality they’ve been presented and will be as widely accessible as they’ve ever been. Two of their highlighted films will be John Woo’s Hard Boiled and The Killer. The library for the FAST channel will come from their recently announced 4K digital and physical media releases.

The digital titles include A BETTER TOMORROW in 4K (starring Leslie Cheung, Chow Yun-Fat), A BETTER TOMORROW II in 4K (starring Leslie Cheung, Chow Yun-Fat), and A BETTER TOMORROW III in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai), Tsui Hark’s PEKING OPERA BLUES in 4K (starring Brigitte Lin, Sally Yeh, Cherie Chung), John Woo’s THE KILLER in 4K (starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee), Tony Ching’s A CHINESE GHOST STORY (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang), A CHINESE GHOST STORY II (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang), and A CHINESE GHOST STORY III (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Joey Wang) and John Woo’s BULLET IN THE HEAD in 4K (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai).

Their Jet Li collection is likely to also stream (Hitman is already in heavy rotation). Those titles included his beloved classic, Fist of Legend, which was his reimagining of Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury, as well as titles like Tai Chi Master, Fong Sai Yuk I & II and The Bodyguard from Beijing. Many Jackie Chan classics have already begin streaming, including his Lucky Stars movie Winners and Sinners.

In support of the launch, Shout Factory has released a promo video, highlighting iconic Hong Kong films Hard Boiled and The Killer, which you can view below.