John Woo & Tsui Hark’s A Better Tomorrow films, The Killer, and Peking Opera Blues join the Hong Kong Cinema Classics collection

Shout! Studios’ Hong Kong Cinema Classics collection is getting bigger and more badass than ever with the addition of four films featuring martial arts filmmaking masters John Woo and Tsui Hark! Upcoming additions to the platform include A Better Tomorrow, A Better Tomorrow II, A Better Tomorrow III, The Killer (1989), and Hark’s Hong Kong action-comedy classic Peking Opera Blues. All films will be available On Demand and digitally starting in July on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Microsoft, and other digital platforms.

The following hails from Shout! Studios’ press release about the upcoming releases:

This summer, prepare for even more high-octane action and thrills when Shout! Studios and Hong Kong Cinema Classics invite movie enthusiasts and loyal fans to binge-watch some of the acclaimed early works by legendary filmmakers John Woo and Tsui Hark, and internationally celebrated actors Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung, Tony Leung Ka-Fai, Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia, and Sally Yeh, among others. Many of these highly sought-after movies from Shout! ‘s Golden Princess library and seminal Hong Kong classics have been dormant and out–of–print for decades outside of Asia.

Presented by Shout! Studios, the newly remastered and restored Hong Kong movie classics available digitally in 4K include John Woo’s A BETTER TOMORROW and A BETTER TOMORROW II, as well as Tsui Hark’s A BETTER TOMORROW III, set for release on July 8, 2025. Additionally, Tsui Hark’s acclaimed classic PEKING OPERA BLUES and John Woo’s actioner THE KILLER will be available digitally in 4K on July 22, 2025.

Check out Shout! Studios’ official descriptions for each of the upcoming releases:

A BETTER TOMORROW in 4K | July 8

Directed by John Woo

Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung, and Ti Lung

A reforming ex-gangster tries to reconcile with his estranged policeman brother, but the ties to his former gang are difficult to break.

Two friends, Ho (Ti Lung) and Mark (Chow Yun-Fat), are triads in a counterfeiting operation who end up doing ‘one more job’ and what do you know, this one more job gets messier than they had hoped…

A BETTER TOMORROW II in 4K | July 8

Directed by John Woo

Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Leslie Cheung

Restaurant owner Ken Gor (Chow Yun-Fat), twin brother of Mark Gor, teams up with police detective Kit (Leslie Cheung) and his struggling ex-con brother Ho to avenge his old friend’s daughter’s death by a Triad gang.

A BETTER TOMORROW III in 4K | July 8

Directed by Tsui Hark

Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Tony Leung Ka-Fai

This prequel to the popular film franchise finds Chow Yun-Fat reprising his role as Mark Gor, who travels to war-torn Vietnam to get his uncle and just-out-of-jail cousin Cheung Chi-Mun to Hong Kong. Gor finds complications when he falls in love with a female gangster with a dangerous ex.

THE KILLER in 4K | July 22

Directed by John Woo

Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee Sau-Yin, Sally Yeh

A disillusioned assassin accepts one last hit in hopes of using his earnings to restore vision to a singer he accidentally blinded.

Chow Yun-fat stars as a killer with a conscience in John Woo’s exquisite dissection of morals in a corrupt society. Replete with balletic, slow-motion gun battles on the streets of Hong Kong, The Killer mixes genres from both the East and the West.

PEKING OPERA BLUES in 4K | July 22

Directed by Tsui Hark

Starring Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia, Sally Yeh Chian-Wen, Cherie Chung Cho-Hung

The movie is set in chaotic 1920s China, when warlords fought each other for power while Sun Yat-Sen’s underground movement tried to establish a democratic republic. The movie tells the story of three young women and two young men who are thrown together.

July continues to build on Shout! Studios’ Hong Kong Cinema Classics collection with more hard-hitting action films to get your adrenaline pumping and bring you the best in show from outstanding filmmakers throughout the action genre. Grab some popcorn and dive in!