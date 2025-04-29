Check out the newly released details on the Jet Li classics getting remastered in new 4K Blu-ray releases

Yesterday it was revealed that Shout Factory is bringing a plethora of Hong Kong action titles to 4K with new Ultra HD Blu-rays. Among these releases were the Chow Yun-Fat classics, Hard Boiled, The Killer, City on Fire and the A Better Tomorrow trilogy. Blu-ray.com now has the details of special features and specs on the Jet Li Collection that was also announced. The collection is due to hit retailers on July 29.

“For the upcoming HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS releases, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore several prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios is currently producing a variety of bonus content for each physical media release for this numbered and deluxe home entertainment series.“

The special features and technical specs for the Jet Li Collection can be seen below:

FIST OF LEGEND

In 1937, a Chinese martial artist returns to Shanghai to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the ultranationalist Black Dragon Clan.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Director Gordon Chan

NEW Interview With Professor Aaron Moore

“The Man Behind The Legend” – Interview With Director Gordon Chan

“Brother In Arms” – Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Way Of The Warrior” – Interview With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

“The School Of Hard Knocks” – Karate Seminar With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

A Look At Fist Of Legend – Interviews With Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell

Deleted Scenes

Trailer

TAI CHI MASTER

Two Shaolin monks – one placid and humble, the other fiery and competitive – are expelled from their temple after a false accusation of cheating. They embark on two radically different paths before being reunited when one betrays the other and nearly kills him in combat. While recuperating, the more balanced monk discovers the power of the slow, graceful martial art of tai chi.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW “Tai Chi Madam – The Michelle Yeoh Effect” Featuring Interviews With Actress Cynthia Rothrock, Author Ric Meyers, Film Critic David West, and Academic Leon Hunt

“Nemesis” – Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Birthplace Of Tai Chi” – On Location In Chen Village

“Meditations On the Master” – Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell On Director Yuen Wo-ping

“Twin Warriors” – Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell On Actors Jet Li And Michelle Yeoh

English Language Opening Credits

Trailer

FONG SAI YUK

Self-assured with the kung fu skills to back it up, Fong Sai-Yuk (Jet Li) is one of the best fighters in the area. When a wealthy merchant (Sibelle Hu) devises a competition to win the hand of his daughter (Li Jia Xing) in marriage, Fong jumps at the chance. However, a case of mistaken identity compels Fong to forfeit, leaving his mother (Zhu Zhang) to win back his honor. Meanwhile, Fong’s father invites more problems as a member of a secret anti-government organization.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Leon Hunt, Author Of Kung Fu Masters and East Asian Cinemas

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Trailer

FONG SAI YUK II

Having failed a secret mission for the Red Flower Society, Chinese folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Jet Li) must try to get his hands on a special document by wooing the governor’s daughter, Man-Yin (Amy Kwok). This doesn’t sit well with his fiancée, Ting Ting (Michelle Reis), or with his martial arts-master mother (Josephine Hsiao). Fong enters a martial arts competition, where he faces off against the villainous Yu (Chuen-Hua Chi) as he battles to restore the Ming Dynasty.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Sound Assistants Steven Avila and Trip Brock On Translating Classic Hong Kong Films To The West

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

Trailer

THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING

A witness to a gangland murder (Christy Chung) falls for the bodyguard (Jet Li) hired to protect her.

Special Features and Technical Specs: