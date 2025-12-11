Event Horizon: Inferno comic book series is a sequel to the 1997 sci-fi horror film

IDW Publishing, a company known for bringing us comic books based on popular established properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, and others, recently launched a new line of comics called IDW Dark, which specializes in horror stories. In addition to featuring original horror stories, the IDW Dark line includes titles based on Paramount Pictures horror properties like Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and more. Their first Event Horizon comic book limited series, Event Horizon: Dark Descent, was a prequel to the film – and now, Collider has learned that the second limited series, Event Horizon: Inferno , is a sequel that’s set 200 years after the events of the movie!

Event Horizon refresher

In case you need a reminder, Event Horizon had the following synopsis: The year is 2047. Years earlier, the pioneering research vessel Event Horizon vanished without a trace. Now a signal from it has been detected, and the United States Aerospace Command responds. Hurtling toward the signal’s source are a fearless captain, his elite crew and the lost ship’s designer. Their mission: find and salvage the state-of-the-art spacecraft. What they find is state-of-the-art interstellar terror. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the film from a screenplay by Philip Eisner, and the cast included Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, Richard T. Jones, Jack Noseworthy, Jason Isaacs, and Sean Pertwee.

Writer Christian Ward, who wrote Dark Descent, is also writing the Inferno scripts. He told Collider, “ I always knew Event Horizon: Dark Descent was going to be a hit. Event Horizon fans are a passionate bunch that have been hungry for more for years. Adding to that, I approached this story with not just respect for the film but striving for a comic that anyone would enjoy and the immense talent of artist Tristan Jone and colorist Pip Martin – without whom Dark Descent wouldn’t have shined nearly as brightly – we were on to a winner. However, I have to admit even I’ve been taken aback by just how big of a hit Dark Descent has been and I’m thrilled now to be continuing the story of Event Horizon in Event Horizon: Inferno! First we told you the story about what happened before the events of the film and now… now we’re exploring what happened after the credits rolled. “

Event Horizon: Inferno

Rob Carey is providing the artwork for the new sequels, which Ward describes as being the Aliens to Dark Descent‘s Alien. He advises fans to “ get ready for more sci-fi, more excitement, and especially more cosmic terror. “

Here’s the synopsis: In 2040, the starship Event Horizon disappeared. Seven years later, it returned possessed by a demonic entity. After murdering its rescue crew, it was blown in half, with the front of the ship left yearning for its heart: a gravity drive designed for interdimensional travel. Two hundred years later, a billionaire brings his own private star fleet to the wreckage around Neptune. He’s heard stories of the Event Horizon and will gleefully sacrifice any number of employees to uncover its secrets!

The first issue of Event Horizon: Inferno will be reaching store shelves on February 4, 2026, and a few of the covers can be seen below.

Are you a fan of Event Horizon, and are you looking forward to the sequel story that will be told in Event Horizon: Inferno? Let us know by leaving a comment below.