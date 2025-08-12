Zach Cregger is ready to get Evil Dead II-style crazy with his Resident Evil movie

Zach Cregger, writer/director of Barbarian (watch it HERE) and the newly released film Weapons, is set to direct a new Resident Evil movie for Sony, aiming for a September 18, 2026 theatrical release. Cregger has said that his movie will be “obedient to the lore” of the Resident Evil video games, but won’t be about the characters from the games, because their stories have already been told in game form. Now, during an interview with Ringer Movies, he has revealed that he’s ready to get Evil Dead II-style crazy with his Resident Evil movie.

Cregger said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ It’s gonna be not at all like Barbarian and Weapons. It’s going to be a rock ’em, sock ’em… it’s for me to play. And turn my brain off and just make an… Evil Dead II… get crazy with the camera. Austin Abrams is gonna be my guy. It’s a weird, fun, wild story. This movie follows a person from point A to point B. It’s like a real time journey, where you just go deeper and deeper into the depths of Hell. And it’s really a love letter to the games. Because I love those games. This is a story that I would’ve wanted to write whether I got the IP or not. I just happen to be able to have these Resident Evil people be down. So I get to play in that sandbox. I’m doing it because I think this movie is going to be f*cking awesome. ” He added that, since the movie won’t be directly based on any specific game, he still considers this to be “an original thing.”

We’ve previously heard that Cregger is writing the screenplay with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and the story apparently harkens back to the original Capcom game’s horror roots. The story is rumored to center on a down-on-his-luck courier who’s tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. En route, he finds himself caught in the middle of a viral apocalypse and forced to fight hordes of mutated creatures. That hasn’t been confirmed, but Cregger has confirmed (as seen above) that the movie will star his Weapons cast member Austin Abrams.

Constantin Film is producing and co-financing the film. Constantin’s Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, and PlayStation Productions are also producing. Nicole Brown will be overseeing the project for Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

Are you looking forward to seeing Zach Cregger go crazy, Evil Dead II style, with his Resident Evil movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.