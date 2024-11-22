Evil Dead pinball machine is coming from Spooky Pinball!

A few years ago, Spooky Pinball LLC created a pinball machine inspired by John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, and a while back they also built a Texas Chainsaw Massacre pinball machine, inspired by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic. Now, they’re continuing their journey through some of the greatest horror movies ever made, as they’ve revealed that their latest pinball machine is inspired by Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise!

Here’s the information: Evil Dead Pinball is a wide body pinball machine set in the world of the first two films of the iconic franchise, The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn. The players will be guided along by Ash Williams, voiced by Bruce Campbell, as they battle the relentless forces of evil. Ash’s now evil girlfriend Linda (voiced by Lara Sluyter) and Professor Knowby (voiced by Scott Innes) will provide an additional level of Deadite trickery and direction to the game. Evil Dead Pinball is our most ambitious game to date, featuring the highest number of mechs in a Spooky Pinball machine yet. The game also features original clips, speech, and sfx from both films. Evil Dead Pinball is the 4th game by the designer duo “Spooky Luke” and Corwin “Bug” Emery. Many other Spooky crew members have returned for this release, including Ben Heck on the code, Matt Montgomery providing the score, Back Alley Creations, on the sculpts. This is also the first in a series of many Spooky Pinball games featuring a full art package by Christopher Franchi. It’s time to officially “Join Us” in what we can confidently say is our most beautiful, most loaded, most impressive world under glass yet. You can watch a 35 minute featurette HERE.

The Evil Dead Collector’s Edition pinball machine will go for the price of $9,999 plus tax and shipping when applicable. (Shipping will be calculated when game is ready to ship. Sales will go live today at 11am Eastern, 10am Central, through SpookyPinball.com, through your favorite Spooky distributor, or through the phone number in the image at the bottom of this article.

Written and directed by Raimi, the original The Evil Dead has the following synopsis: Ash, his girlfriend Linda, his sister Cheryl, and couple Scotty and Shelly, drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Naturom Demonto / Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka “The Book of the Dead”), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed.

The film stars Bruce Campbell, Betsy Baker, Ellen Sandweiss, Hal Delrich, and Sarah York. Campbell’s character Ash would go on to fight a whole lot of these demonic creatures over the decades, as Campbell reprised the role in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead television series. He has also voiced the character for multiple video games and for this new pinball machine.

Will you be buying the Evil Dead pinball machine? Let us know by leaving a comment below.