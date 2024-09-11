Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: “I really do hope we get a chance to do another one”

Ewan McGregor finally returned as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a series released on Disney+ in 2022. While it was a success, there was no word on a potential second season. When the show was released on Blu-ray/4K, it was billed as ‘The Complete Series’ rather than ‘The Complete First Season,’ which seemed to indicate that Lucasfilm wasn’t going to bring the show back. However, McGregor told Variety that he hopes he gets the chance to do another season.

“ I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’ work because I was playing him as a young man. Even now with the series, that’s my personal challenge — if a take feels a bit like him, I’m happy, ” McGregor said. “ I really do hope we get a chance to do another one. Between where we ended off in the series and when Alec Guinness comes on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there’s another few stories to tell in there. “

While the show had its critics, I found plenty to enjoy. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is always delightful, and seeing him sharing the screen with Hayden Christensen once again was a highlight. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said last year that while a second season wasn’t in the works, it’s always possible that Kenobi could return in another project, perhaps even in a movie. “ I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we’re doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? ” Kennedy said. “ But right now, it’s still our standard stand-alone limited series, we have no plans for expansion right now. “

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series took place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and followed the former Jedi master as he set off on a mission to rescue a young Leia Organa. Along the way, he confronts his former apprentice and accepts that Anakin Skywalker has been consumed by Darth Vader. The project had originally been pitched as a trilogy of movies by Stuart Beattie, who conceived a story which would have explored Kenobi’s transition from the character we saw at the end of Revenge of the Sith to the one we first met in A New Hope. The underperformance of Solo: A Star Wars Story caused Disney to reconsider, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story made the leap to the small screen.

Would you like to see Ewan McGregor return for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? Or should the franchise over on to new projects?