Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood shirts, hoodie, poster, and pins available for this weekend only

The folks at Gutter Garbs have just unveiled a new line of merchandise inspired by the 1988 slasher Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (watch it HERE) – and this line, which consists of two T-shirts, a hoodie, a poster, and two enamel pins (one of iconic slasher Jason Voorhees wearing his hockey mask, the other of an unmasked Jason), will only be available for order this weekend! If you don’t get your order in by 11:59pm Eastern time this Sunday, January 28th, you’ll have missed your chance to own these items. So go grab them at THIS LINK!

Images of the items in this line can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Directed by John Carl Buechler from a screenplay written by Manuel Fidello and Daryl Haney, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood has the following synopsis: Years after the strange drowning death of her father, Tina Shepard returns to the site of his demise, Crystal Lake. Her developing psychic powers were responsible for ending his life, leaving Tina riddled with guilt as an adult. While deceitful Dr. Crews tries to manipulate her abilities for his own ends, both physician and patient are in for a shock when Tina’s powers unwittingly free camper-killer Jason Voorhees from his watery slumber.

The film stars Lar Park Lincoln, Kevin Blair Spirtas, Susan Blu, Terry Kiser, Susan Jennifer Sullivan, Elizabeth Kaitan,
Jon Renfield, Jeff Bennett, Heidi Kozak, Diana Barrows, Larry Cox, Craig Thomas, Diane Almeida, William Butler, Staci Greason, Debora Kessler, Michael Schroeder, and Jennifer Banko, with Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees.

Friday the 13th is my favorite franchise, so I always enjoy seeing companies like Gutter Garbs celebrating entries in the series. Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood is an awesome one – as you might be able to tell from watching the video embedded at the top of this article. Jason’s battle with the telekinetic heroine is so much fun to watch, I still have clear memories of the first time I saw those moments back when the film was released on VHS.

Are you a fan of Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and will you be buying any of these items from Gutter Garb? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Gutter Garbs
Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

