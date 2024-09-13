Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985) – What Happened to This Horror Movie?

The What Happened to This Horror Movie series looks back at the fifth entry in the Friday the 13th franchise, A New Beginning

It’s Friday the 13th, and we have decided to celebrate by releasing a new episode of the What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series that digs into one of the more divisive entries in the Friday the 13th film franchise: the fifth entry, 1985’s Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (watch it HERE), a movie that doesn’t have Jason Voorhees or his mother doing the killing. This time around, the slashing was done by a copycat – and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Danny Steinmann, who also crafted the screenplay with Martin Kitrosser and David Cohen, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning has the following synopsis: Years after Tommy Jarvis murdered hockey-masked serial killer Jason Voorhees, he resides in a mental hospital and struggles with the trauma of the experience. When Tommy moves to an isolated halfway house, he has nightmares about Jason’s return, and soon one of the patients is killed. As the body count grows, Tommy begins to question his sanity and wonder if Jason has risen from the dead. But, to determine the killer’s identity, Tommy will need to survive.

The film stars Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Corey Feldman, Shavar Ross, Richard Young, Dick Wieand, Marco St. John, Tiffany Helm, Juliette Cummins, Jerry Pavlon, Vernon Washington, Debi Sue Voorhees, John Robert Dixon, William Caskey Swaim, Richard Lineback, Miguel A. Nunez Jr., Jere Fields, Bob De Simone, Rebecca Wood, Corey Parker, Anthony Barrile, Todd Bryant, Curtis Conaway, Sonny Shields, Dominick Brascia, Mark Venturini, Carol Locatell, Ron Sloan, and Ric Mancini.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: What Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Friday the 13th: A New Beginning episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

