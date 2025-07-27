Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office: Fantastic Four falls just short of matching Superman’s opening

By
Posted 8 hours ago

The suits at Marvel are no doubt breathing a sigh of relief this weekend, as Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally broken the studio’s recent streak of underwhelming box office openings. While its $118 million debut isn’t quite the juggernaut it would have been during Marvel’s peak—Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania opened to $120 million just three years ago and was considered a disappointment—it’s still a welcome rebound after Captain America: Brave New World ($88 million) and Thunderbolts ($75 million). We expected it to open lower in our predictions. That said, it does fall slightly short of James Gunn’s Superman, which opened two weeks ago to $125 million.

Still, it’s a major win for Marvel’s First Family, whose cinematic track record has been less than stellar. The original 2000s Fantastic Four films debuted to $56 and $57 million respectively, while the ill-fated 2015 reboot sputtered out with just $25.6 million. This is by far their best opening and sets the stage for their next big-screen appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature the long-awaited debut of Doctor Doom—played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

Meanwhile, Superman continues to perform well, adding $24.8 million this weekend to bring its domestic total to $289 million—just shy of the $300 million milestone. Jurassic World: Rebirth hit that mark this weekend with a $13 million haul, bringing its total to $301 million. F1 came in fourth with $6.2 million, pushing its domestic total to $165 million. It’s likely to top out around $175 million domestically, though its overseas numbers are stronger thanks to the sport’s global popularity.

Fans are divided on the twist in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, but Jennifer Love Hewitt defends it

On the flip side, Paramount’s Smurfs reboot took a steep 51% drop, earning just $5.4 million for a weak $22 million total—this franchise looks well and truly finished. Things were even worse for I Know What You Did Last Summer, with the sequel crashing 60% to $5.1 million and a $23.5 million total. Consider this franchise dead and buried—possibly with a rusty fish hook.

One series still holding strong is How to Train Your Dragon, which added another $2.8 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $257 million. A24’s star-studded Eddington, despite boasting Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler, collapsed 62% to $1.66 million, with a dismal $806 per-screen average. The days of Ari Aster getting a blank check may be over.

Elsewhere, Bollywood hit Saiyaara earned $1.29 million for a $3.2 million domestic total, making it the year’s second-biggest Hindi-language release. Sony Classics’ Oh. Hi, starring The Bear’s Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman, opened to a modest $1.13 million.

Next weekend brings Paramount’s The Naked Gun reboot. Can Liam Neeson channel his inner Leslie Nielsen? Let us know what you think in the comments.

# MOVIE TITLE WKND $ TOTAL $
1 Fantastic Four: First Steps $118 M $118 M
2 Superman $24.86 M $289.5 M
3 Jurassic World: Rebirth $13 M $301.5 M
4 F1 $6.2 M $165.55 M
5 Smurfs $5.4 M $22.7 M
6 I Know What You Did Last Summer $5.1 M $23.552 M
7 How to Train Your Dragon $2.8 M $257 M
8 Eddington $1.664 M $8.1 M
9 Saiyaara $1.285 M $3.245 M
10 Oh, Hi $1.13 M $1.13 M
Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,331 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Posted 1 day ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!