Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s 1992 epic, Far and Away, gets a new 4K Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Blu-ray.com has announced the new release of a 4K Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for the 1992 Ron Howard movie Far and Away. The film stars Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson, Robert Prosky, and Barbara Babcock. This new physical media release comes from the Shout Factory label and is scheduled to hit retailers on December 17.
Description: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in the critically acclaimed romantic adventure, Far And Away, from director Ron Howard. Joseph Donelly (Cruise), a poor tenant farmer, is determined to bring justice to an oppressive landlord, but soon finds himself running away with the man’s daughter (Kidman) to America in a quest for land. In the excitement of the Oklahoma land rush, they realize their dreams of land and life together in this breathtaking epic of love and freedom.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
- NEW 4K TRANSFER FROM THE 35MM INTERPOSITIVE, approved by Cinematographer Mikael Salomon
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- NEW “Enterprise Or Love: The Story Of Far And Away” – A Feature-Length Look Back At The Making And Legacy Of The Film Including Brand-New Interviews With Director Ron Howard, Producer Brian Grazer, Writer Bob Dolman, Cinematographer Mikael Salomon, Executive Producer/2nd Unit Director Todd Hallowell, Stunt Coordinator Walter Scott, Editor Daniel Hanley, Sound Designer/Foley Editor Chic Ciccolini III, Cast Member Clint Howard, And More!
- Photo Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Plus: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo
Far and Away came a few years after Cruise had broken through with Risky Business and Top Gun. Michael Caine recently recalled when Tom Cruise was an up-and-coming actor and sought his wisdom, “I’ve known Tom for more than 40 years. We were doing a big event for Educating Rita (1983) and I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business.”
