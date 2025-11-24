Far Cry TV series in the works at FX from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac

FX has ordered a TV series based on Far Cry from Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth) and Rob Mac (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). The series will be based on Ubisoft’s hugely popular video game franchise, and much like the games, each season of Far Cry will take place in a new setting with a new cast of characters.

In addition to co-creating the series, Rob Mac will also star in the first season. “ Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized, ” said Rob Mac in the press release. “ Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support. “

Hawley added, “ What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen. “

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment, said, “ FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry. I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property. “

Crytek developed the first Far Cry game as a showcase for their CryEngine software. It was released by Ubisoft in March 2004, which subsequently took control of the franchise. The games typically place the player in a remote open-world environment where they must fight for survival against the baddies that control the region. The sequels have taken place in locales such as a tropical island, an African country, the Himalayas, and even… Montana. One of my favourites in the franchise is actually Far Cry Primal, which took place during the Stone Age. Nothing beats riding a mammoth into battle and sending folks flying left and right.

Uwe Boll directed a Far Cry movie loosely based on the franchise, and as you might expect, it was awful. Nowhere to go but up!

What do you think of Far Cry becoming a TV series?